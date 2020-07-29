Horoscopes: July 29

Some thoughts have all the deliciousness of an open box of chocolates. Impulse takes over and, before you’re consciously aware, you’ve already reached in and maybe even take a bite. Then, of course, it’s too late to put it back in the box. The Scorpio moon invites us to consciously embrace and incorporate those thoughts we cannot resist.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 29). Your head and heart haven’t always wanted the same thing, which makes this solar return so satisfying. With perfect inner alignment, and the overall sense that it’s what’s best for all, you’ll glide into a beautiful outcome. Projects and relationships open professional doors. December brings a celebration of love. Cancer and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 40, 15, 46 and 8.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You do not want people to be overly reliant on you. This would lead to them feeling disempowered, and you feeling like a babysitter. When everyone knows what to do on their own, the whole team progresses.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It happens today, as it has from time to time, an instance of profundity, quick as a hand clap, jarring you into an experience of all life as a sudden, painful flash of beauty, and then it’s over, back to normal.