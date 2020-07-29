Horoscopes: July 29

Some thoughts have all the deliciousness of an open box of chocolates. Impulse takes over and, before you’re consciously aware, you’ve already reached in and maybe even take a bite. Then, of course, it’s too late to put it back in the box. The Scorpio moon invites us to consciously embrace and incorporate those thoughts we cannot resist.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 29). Your head and heart haven’t always wanted the same thing, which makes this solar return so satisfying. With perfect inner alignment, and the overall sense that it’s what’s best for all, you’ll glide into a beautiful outcome. Projects and relationships open professional doors. December brings a celebration of love. Cancer and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 40, 15, 46 and 8.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You do not want people to be overly reliant on you. This would lead to them feeling disempowered, and you feeling like a babysitter. When everyone knows what to do on their own, the whole team progresses.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It happens today, as it has from time to time, an instance of profundity, quick as a hand clap, jarring you into an experience of all life as a sudden, painful flash of beauty, and then it’s over, back to normal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). One essential part of knowing yourself well is knowing what triggers your responses to the world. It’s often a minor cue that sets major events in motion for you. Now, you’ll recognize just what is that cue.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Vague abstractions and big explanations will get no traction. You just want to know what to do next. You’ll ask for, receive and deliver communication that’s direct and succinct.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll spend hours in practice, focusing on a particular aspect of the larger picture. You’ll do it fast, do it slow, do it differently and when you do it wrong, you’ll stop and correct in small moves until you get it just right.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In this circular life, perhaps nothing is ever really complete. Yet, today it will lift your entire being to feel that a matter of importance has been resolved to whatever degree it can be.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It is engaging and motivating to do purposeful work. Sometimes, you have to find that or even create it. You will reconnect with the reasons you are doing a thing, and this will reenergize you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In an ideal relationship, it’s easy to see the confluence of interests. Needs match up and what is given and received makes sense to both parties. In a less-than-ideal relationship, you can still focus on what’s working.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll be thinking about the many ways you build a lifestyle, and then your lifestyle builds you. You are very much in control of this construction project today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The bad habit you want to lose is not going to be gently tossed aside; rather, it will need to be ejected with great force. Do this and you’ll experience radical results as early as the weekend.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It is dangerous to spend too much time imagining the outcome because this could set up a dynamic in which fantasizing is so pleasurable a payoff that no further action feels necessary.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There is no need to rigidly stick to a joyless plan. Your life is constructed of flexible stuff. Agreements can be changed, appointments moved around, relationships reconsidered or reconstructed.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
