Horoscopes: July 28

Everyone has a certain tolerance for drama. While some will avoid overblown emotions, bad decisions and emotional complexities, others are like moths drawn to the spotlight. This is the moon that tests our preference for theatricality. The new moon in Leo is a chance to end the drama you don’t want — or start the drama you do want.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Groups get tedious if the same people are always involved, so include new people and different elements to get the fresh energy flowing through. Tonight highlights your gift for timing and wording.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Events of the day have a high potential to be misperceived. All misperceptions can be corrected. No need for a quick reaction, though. Settle in and assess matters. Let your strategic mind take over.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your natural response is to be resilient in the face of adversity. When you were a baby trying to walk you often fell, recovered, and walked again. Remember your basic nature and continue on.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Work is cyclical. Periods of productivity are followed by fallow times. Then new things are produced and those eventually run their course too. Relax and ride out the part of the cycle you’re in. Everything comes around.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People aren’t thinking before they speak to you today, and even if they are that doesn’t guarantee they’re right. The next decision is best deliberated with your own research and inner wisdom.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Today’s situation is an Oompa Loompa’s dilemma — you handle the work while some eccentric megalomaniac takes the credit. An Oompa Loompa would dance off the stress, but you’d rather make a new deal instead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). An event may very well be in the past, but that doesn’t mean it’s over. You’ll use it to fuel your next success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). One key to health is feeling in control of your daily life and the hundreds of small decisions you make in a day. In light of this, you’re careful not to get in the way of your loved one’s process even when you don’t agree.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If a person feels harmed, but wasn’t... was harm done? If a person doesn’t feel harmed, but was... was harm done? A philosophical approach will help you sort the complexities of recent experience.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are sensitive to another person’s needs, though you also feel that your privacy is a precious right. Therefore, you will take measures to prevent a possible imposition.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll be nudged to solve problems and answer questions. Just because you’re asked doesn’t mean you owe a response. You could be doing someone a disservice by answering their question and robbing them of a mystery.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Red tape and bureaucracy are no fun, but usually there is no way around, only through. It would be quite a bigger ordeal to start your own country, so you’ll resign yourself to check all the boxes and get through quite a lot of it.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 28). You most enjoy a privilege if you can share it. You love to see others reap benefits you can bestow, and nothing makes you happier than their smiles and success. This solar return sees you persevering with a long-term project and celebrating milestones. Keep track of what you know and figure out how to put that to good use. Libra and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 18, 4, 31 and 1.