Horoscopes: July 28

The Leo sun was worshipped by the ancients. Though sun worship has dropped off, everyone worships something. Maybe it’s a god or idea, an institution, a person, power itself, material things... There may be talk involved, though most acts of worship are seen and not heard. To know who a person worships, look at what that person does.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 28). You’re highly adaptable, and you’ll seize the chance to get out of your usual routine and try on a different lifestyle for a time. You’ll experience who you are differently. New relationships sparkle up your world. A family influence can assist you in a goal that affects your whole crew. You only have to get the ball rolling. Libra and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 40, 2, 17 and 14.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are certain things you feel you know about your future self, as you’ve had glimpses of the person you’re growing into. To fuel the vision is in no way a rejection of who you are now. Your vision guides with a loving push.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You like some of what’s going on now, but you also know that it doesn’t take too long for “more of the same” to feel like a trap. You’ll resist complacency and order something different off of the menu of life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Relationships are more important than whatever it is that’s being exchanged inside them. You don’t think of people in terms of what they can do for you, but some people do. Avoid those who are gunning for short-term gains.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). To have a place for everything and everything in that place is an achievable ideal. Maybe things will not stay that way for long, but once established, it’s a state that can be returned to with minimal effort.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Most of the wins come from being in the right headspace to cross the goal line. The actual movement matters less than the mindset that’s making you move.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The status quo has impressive muscles and will flex them to intimidate change. If you let them, things will go back to the way they were. What are you willing to do to stop it?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You receive the gift of cosmic clarity and will be motivated by what you learn. You’ll identify a specific area you could improve on, and you’ll see an easy, workable way to this end.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re committed to being helpful, and it has only led to better things. People value you and will ask appropriately. Nothing you give diminishes you. All that you give makes you bigger.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Everyone stumbles, but not everyone gets back up. Build a fail-safe into your plan so that when you fall down, it will be very obvious what you need to do next to spring back.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’re ready to try a new approach. You just need a good subject. Pick either someone who already seems up for it or someone who so sorely needs help that any involvement is a step up.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Doing too many things at once can be a method of self-sabotage. Decide where to focus, and then be strict with yourself. Master one skill. Get that in your bones before you do anything else.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Have a conversation about what the issue is. You don’t want to waste your time digging down into the wrong place. Listen to your emotions and they will show you just the spot to work on.
To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
