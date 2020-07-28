Horoscopes: July 28

The Leo sun was worshipped by the ancients. Though sun worship has dropped off, everyone worships something. Maybe it’s a god or idea, an institution, a person, power itself, material things... There may be talk involved, though most acts of worship are seen and not heard. To know who a person worships, look at what that person does.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 28). You’re highly adaptable, and you’ll seize the chance to get out of your usual routine and try on a different lifestyle for a time. You’ll experience who you are differently. New relationships sparkle up your world. A family influence can assist you in a goal that affects your whole crew. You only have to get the ball rolling. Libra and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 40, 2, 17 and 14.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are certain things you feel you know about your future self, as you’ve had glimpses of the person you’re growing into. To fuel the vision is in no way a rejection of who you are now. Your vision guides with a loving push.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You like some of what’s going on now, but you also know that it doesn’t take too long for “more of the same” to feel like a trap. You’ll resist complacency and order something different off of the menu of life.