Horoscopes: July 28

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). “Just be yourself,” they say. Meanwhile, “yourself” isn’t the easiest person to “just be,” when you’re in the process of exploring and becoming. So instead, experiment and be whoever you want to be in the moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You cultivate an atmosphere of emotional safety around you. People sense you’ll take care of them and make their lives a little easier, maybe even momentarily delightful. No wonder you’re popular.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It requires courage to take a chance. Give yourself credit for assuming a risk, carrying it and being big enough to accept the consequences, whatever they may be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Maybe the mystics and geniuses are right about life being an illusion. The question is what to do about it. Can you dream differently? What would it take to pierce the perception that entraps you?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Stimulating environments engage the mind, but when they go on for too long, the imagination suffers. Creativity needs the breathing room that only boredom can provide. A dull stretch is the precursor to inspiration.