Horoscopes: July 27

A communication tip as Mercury enters Leo: To cultivate a style of getting your message across is less than half of what it takes to be a good communicator. Since success depends on bridging a gap between you and the other person, understanding where your listener is at is the most crucial element of excellent communication.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As every doctor knows, the correct order is to diagnose and then prescribe. Today’s challenges and opportunities will require a longer than usual diagnostic process, not to be skipped.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don’t give up on those raw talents and half-baked notions. Getting to something useful takes time. Keep bouncing the ideas around like rocks in a stone tumbler until they come out smooth, shiny and colorful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To give the butterfly of happiness the opportunity to alight on your shoulder, you must be both still and patient. Stop rushing around and settle in; something magical will happen.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). To have a big, open heart is to be vulnerable. Effective communication can mitigate the risk. Concealing pain makes it more acute. When something hurts, say so — and encourage others to do the same.