Horoscopes: July 27

Tomorrow’s new moon will wipe the slate clean. It’s a fresh start, the honeymoon phase, the anticipatory gateway that sets the mood for the main event. The day before the new moon is a chance to buy a ticket to a life experience. Decide what you want so you can act fast tomorrow. Don’t give the ticket scalpers a chance to get there before you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Be patient with your process now. Assume it’s going to take time and enjoy all the attempts don’t quite hit. There are hundreds of ways to do a thing, and you’ll try dozens before you start to find the way that feels like yours.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your creativity won’t come out of nowhere like a lightning bolt in the sky. Instead, it will be a response to the environment, a solution to a problem or a reaction to a limitation. You’ll be creative because you need to be.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Though it’s not possible to make someone understand things the way you do, you’ll point out what you see anyway, explain your insights, and give those wit1h the capacity to share in your vision an invitation to do so.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The best leaders are the ones who ultimately render their leadership unnecessary. You want to empower others, not make them dependent on you. You’ll clear a path, show the way and teach what you know.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can trust that things are coming to you in their perfect timing. Just as hunger makes food taste better, a reward that’s been a long time coming will be all the sweeter for the delay.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Emotions aren’t always so clear-cut as to be represented in a row of emoticons. There’s no need to judge yourself if you don’t know how you feel yet. Whatever comes up, it’s acceptable. All will be processed in time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Under the city lights, it’s hard to see the stars. So when you come to a lightless stretch, there’s no need to be afraid. Let it comfort you like a blanket and remember, for anything to be truly dazzling, you need the dark.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Time will be well-spent developing your unique style. You strive to portray your attributes to the highest possible achievement. When friends pump you up, it helps you identify and focus on your strengths.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re not afraid to say anything that needs to be said, and yet you are mindful of other people’s feelings and therefore will observe the current mood conditions in order to thoughtfully land on an approach that feels right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Today is like an addition problem in which you already have the sum, but an addend is missing. Once you identify exactly what you need to get to the other side of that equal sign, you’ll find it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Someone close will remind you of a parent and bring up deep feelings in the process. You are more mature now and can handle this with grace. You might see it as an opportunity to heal the past and solve the present at once.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There’s a time and place for critical thought but it’s not a response for every situation. You’ll abandon reason for spontaneity and fun — an attractive move. You’ll have more people around you than you know what to do with.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 27). Seeking pleasure isn’t selfish this year because the thing you do for sheer joy also happens to spread joy to others. You will be nurtured by what enthralls you. A sport or special interest will connect you with new friends and work, too. Love gets your undivided attention and gives you back everything and more. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 33, 38, 4 and 17.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: From “Saturday Night Live” to “Up All Night,” Maya Rudolph is a muse of nocturnal laughter. Rudolph is born to a show business family and has the natal stars of an entertainer with her natal sun, Mercury and Mars in Leo. Moon in Aquarius shows madcap creativity and a generous, philanthropic heart. Look for the lioness of laughter in her new series “Loot.”