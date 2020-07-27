Horoscopes: July 27
Horoscopes: July 27

Holiday Mathis

In the modern world, we recreate our experiences constantly. We talk, tell stories, draw it out, map it, take a picture, all in an attempt to share, compare and validate our experience against that of others. We need the feedback to know the nature of our own existence. Venus squares Neptune calling for responsive people who can reflect us well.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 27). You set out to hone your skills, amplify your assets, pick up new experiences — and then you learn an entire volume that you did not seek and were not expecting. You’ll be embraced in a different type of family. People will lean on you and need you, pay you and pedestal you. Your big investment pays in March. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 2, 25 and 10.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you stand where you can see, you stand where you can be seen. What should you expose, and what should you protect? This is the big decision of the day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may be detached from the place and time when a feeling was born, but there are portals that bring you back — symbols, images, smells — and you can feel it as sure as the first time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Hardships strengthen people. Of course, it’s a concept that’s much more palatable in hindsight. While in the thick of it, a person may not feel strong at all, but getting to the other side is its own badge of endurance.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You will fill in for something or someone who is absent. You do not have to be as the other would be. Do you in the space and everyone, including you, will learn something new.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Resistance may or may not be futile, but it’s certainly not the best way to get leverage. Turn into the force that comes at you. Give way, or join it. Then wait. You will sense your moment of power.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you know exactly how much you’re going to win or lose, it’s not a risk; it’s a transaction. Doing a thing so many times that your prediction about the result is almost always right takes the risk factor plum out of the equation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Tackle the most difficult issues first and the other ones will either suddenly seem like nonissues or actually be nonissues, swept into the current of bigger solutions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re in the process of a rebuild. This is not going to be what it was, but it’s also not an entirely new creation. You’ll take the best of what worked before and bring it into the future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s silly to waste time on the question of who deserves what. Credit and blame are seldom distributed according to what people deserve. Focus on doing the most with what you have.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There may be dozens before you, but your eyes keep returning to only one. It’s because what you exchanged has become a tether secured firmly to the core of your attention.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What affects one person makes others feel vulnerable, as they realize the tenuous fragility that is life. This is why you like to spread good news wherever you find it. Today, you’ll find it in plenty.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are things that belong inside of you and things that would be better placed outside of you. You’re the one who gets to decide, though note that, as a rule, burdens get lighter when you share them.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

