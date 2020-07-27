Horoscopes: July 27

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You will fill in for something or someone who is absent. You do not have to be as the other would be. Do you in the space and everyone, including you, will learn something new.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Resistance may or may not be futile, but it’s certainly not the best way to get leverage. Turn into the force that comes at you. Give way, or join it. Then wait. You will sense your moment of power.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you know exactly how much you’re going to win or lose, it’s not a risk; it’s a transaction. Doing a thing so many times that your prediction about the result is almost always right takes the risk factor plum out of the equation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Tackle the most difficult issues first and the other ones will either suddenly seem like nonissues or actually be nonissues, swept into the current of bigger solutions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re in the process of a rebuild. This is not going to be what it was, but it’s also not an entirely new creation. You’ll take the best of what worked before and bring it into the future.