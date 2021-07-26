Horoscopes: July 26

The Pisces moon pulling across the sky from Venus releases the art from our souls. We are all the writers of our own stories, but just because we hold the pen doesn’t mean we like everything that flows out of it. For those of us who feel like the plot is getting away from us, it’s only human. Remember who is in charge, and try again.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You make sure that everyone around you is treated with respect, friendliness and care, and not just by you. You hold all you are affiliated with to the high standard you expect from yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Be sure to include people in a decision-making process. Ask them to work, and give something extra to figuring things out. People will commit to the thing they are involved with. A lack of involvement is a lack of commitment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re on the lookout for a moment you can own, not sure what it’s going to be, and versatile on the matter. You’re ready to lob a funny quip, show up with the superstar look or swoop in to save the day.