Horoscopes: July 26

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Generally, most people feel automatically sure of what is reality. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be able to go about their day. To question your automatic responses is always an act of growth.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It will occur to you that an area you’ve focused on seems devoid of juice. There’s nothing here for you now, if there ever was. Move on. There are other things to squeeze.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Reciprocal giving has its time and place; however, right now, it’s better to accept someone’s care and pay it forward to another. This widens the circle of generosity alive in humanity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re safe to let whimsy have its rule. Wish crazily. There is something of value in far-out or silly dreams. You can assess what is possible later. Right now, let your imagination soar.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You will be attracted to a subject appreciated by many and understood by few. When you go deeper, you will learn how you are uniquely equipped to be among those few should you choose to devote focus to this.