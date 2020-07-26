Horoscopes: July 26
Horoscopes: July 26

The moon antagonizes as it goes. Let the lunar tensions remind you that though circumstances seem favorable or unfavorable, they’re never really either. Satisfaction depends solely on our interpretation. The joy that seems spontaneously ignited from the outside springs from an inner discipline — a choice about how to see the world.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 26). The solar return brings a new freedom of personhood. You’ll be who you want to be, learn what you want and follow your own rules in many areas in which you used to feel restricted. A contract is signed in December. Your taste evolves with the experiences of 2021. You’ll be part of an award-winning team effort. Scorpio and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 24, 28, 9 and 14.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Endeavor to stay in the spirit of good cheer and you will find, when the moment of truth is upon you, the positive energy has conditioned you to spring into action.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Behind the door that’s a few stops down the lane exists another world, a world that you will lend some imagination to until you’re let in and can get a sense of its reality.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You will be considerate, figuring out what the others need and providing what you can. More than ambition, this humble approach is the manner of being that will bring you the most success.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Generally, most people feel automatically sure of what is reality. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be able to go about their day. To question your automatic responses is always an act of growth.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It will occur to you that an area you’ve focused on seems devoid of juice. There’s nothing here for you now, if there ever was. Move on. There are other things to squeeze.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Reciprocal giving has its time and place; however, right now, it’s better to accept someone’s care and pay it forward to another. This widens the circle of generosity alive in humanity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re safe to let whimsy have its rule. Wish crazily. There is something of value in far-out or silly dreams. You can assess what is possible later. Right now, let your imagination soar.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You will be attracted to a subject appreciated by many and understood by few. When you go deeper, you will learn how you are uniquely equipped to be among those few should you choose to devote focus to this.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Just because you know what is right and good doesn’t mean those values are always in the front of your mind. To stay on track, you have to consciously and constantly put your values upfront. A ritual can help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Don’t fight against problems. Struggle wastes energy. Sink to the bottom of a problem as if it were a swimming pool. It won’t take much to bounce off the bottom with your toes and resurface to a cleansing breath.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re not in competition with all of the people around you, only some of them. To win the game, you must first realize which people are your teammates and which ones are your adversaries.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Why do people tell you their stories and share with you the intimate details of their lives? It’s because your warmth is a heart-opener that they do not get every day.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

