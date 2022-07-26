 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: July 26

  • 0
Holiday Mathis

Discord has its own kind of ripple effect. In the case of today’s aspects, the shape involved isn’t concentric circles, rather it’s nested squares, angling out to ever-more consequences. Leo energy will be particularly potent these days, and the tension between Mercury and Mars will be felt by more than the two people in an argument.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you’re in the zone, you have quite the poker face and you’re good at keeping your cards close to the vest. But your internal world is likely to be too dynamic to hide your feelings. Even when you’re silent, your vibes talk.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You do not have a very accurate view of what’s possible in a situation. To find out if what you want is in the realm of options, speak it. This will feel risky, but no matter what you learn you’ll be better off for taking the chance.

People are also reading…

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You seek relationships based on mutual acceptance. You don’t feel like you have to impress or please someone, though you may make special efforts anyway, just because you want to, not because you have to.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll have more work to do than the people around you. Great focus will be required of you to keep everything on track. Stay in motion. If they can’t catch you, they can’t distract you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You have many roles in life. None of them are the entirety of who you are. Nor could you be understood through the lens of your responsibilities. You take things on, but what you take on cannot begin to define you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Complicated emotions can form knots that become nets, trapping you in a certain place. You can process the feelings and release yourself from the trap. Your best tools for getting unstuck are curiosity and acceptance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A group project is underway. Mounting excitement will be experienced by some as a thrill, and by others as dread. You’ve compassion for the full range of personalities you’ll deal with today — a quality that will take you far in life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Decisions needn’t be so pressured. Don’t agonize over which option is absolutely the best. It’s safe to assume that whatever you choose, you’ll learn from it. No path is inherently better or worse, only different.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can make yourself into whoever you want to be. But most of the things you want can’t happen overnight or all at once. Planning makes you feel better about what you can control. You’ll bring order to your world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When honest words aren’t pleasing and pleasing words aren’t honest, try different words altogether, or no words at all. You take the time to think about your choices, so you’ll find a compassionate way to express your heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Originally, you knew what you wanted and you pursued it. But there’s been a tricky switch-up somewhere along the way. Double check to make sure that what you’re chasing is still what you really want.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Don’t wait for the “a-ha!” moment because none is forthcoming today. Trust that you have the big compass inside you. As long as you keep going in the same direction, you’ll get somewhere interesting.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 26). Your cosmic birthday gift is the ability to see problems and come up with solutions people will pay for. This could take the form of invention, innovation or simply the dying art of excellent service. The written word will be your most powerful form of communication, so wherever possible, put it in writing.

Gemini and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 10, 3, 33 and 17.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: July 20

Horoscopes: July 20

Mercury has moved into Leo, and soon the sun will, too. The moon shifts to the sign of appetite, luxury and money. There’s a feeling of bignes…

Horoscopes: July 22

Horoscopes: July 22

Like the MGM lion’s roar that opens a new world on the silver screen, the transit of the sun into Leo starts up a new story. We will ease into…

Horoscopes: July 23

Horoscopes: July 23

Mercury and Jupiter burning in desirous fire signs inspire a hunger that verges on greed. How do we know what we want? Most likely a feeling i…

Horoscopes: July 21

Horoscopes: July 21

The moon and Mars align in Taurus for the send-off of the Cancer sun signifying financial exchanges like those that might occur between a pare…

Horoscopes: July 19

Horoscopes: July 19

The magical finale to the Cancer solar era has included a shimmering water-sign trine accompanied by a lunar lullaby and messages sent out in …

Horoscopes: July 25

Horoscopes: July 25

No decent promotor would pit the goddess of beauty in a match against the lord of largess, and yet Venus and Jupiter are oddly well-matched in…

Horoscopes: July 24

Horoscopes: July 24

The astrological relationship of Jupiter to Venus has been equated to that of a paternal figure, mentor and other, though the current tension …

Horoscopes: July 18

Horoscopes: July 18

As savvy marketers know, people don’t strictly buy products, rather they buy hope for a particular result and the feelings to match that outco…

Horoscopes: July 17

Horoscopes: July 17

Mercury sends a message in a bottle. Neptune keeps it bobbing on the surface of the Piscean sea. The sun, in the sign of the crab, shines a li…

Horoscopes: July 14

Horoscopes: July 14

Venus and Neptune square off, indicating tension between generations. Neptune, known as the higher octave of Venus, is a parental figure and a…

Watch Now: Related Video

'Stroller patrol' at NYC bars sparks debate: 'Why not take your kids to a strip club'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News