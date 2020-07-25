Horoscopes: July 25

The peaceful Libra moon pulls across the sky from Mars in the warrior station of Aries recalling the themes of war and peace. Can one really fight for peace? And how is it “all fair in love” when the rules of war are so strict? The questions may go unanswered, but we are all better for asking them.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 25). There’s a vigor to the opening of this year. You are physically and mentally mighty. You scale the tall walls that kept you in one place and break out into beautiful new horizons. Relationships are delightful work. Your exceptional taste in people pays off with fun times, lucrative projects and meaningful exchanges. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 13, 20, 6, 40 and 18.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you worry about what you are going to say, then it will prevent you from listening to what is being said. Whatever you can do to put yourself at ease will give you an advantage.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Are you holding on to false hope? No. Hope, in and of itself, is an act of truth and light. Believe the best and hold on, white-knuckled, to that version.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your head and your heart have not had a meeting in a while, and they will go in two different directions until you bring them into alignment through something peaceful, like meditation, dance or creative play.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Make space. Get rid of things before you have a replacement. Emptiness is not nothingness. Space is a “something” even if you don’t know what it is. Potential counts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Assume that people are doing their very best. If they don’t act like this is the case, they may be consumed with fighting a battle you do not know about. Give the benefit of the doubt wherever possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It would be cool if you had a manual for this project, but all the information out there is either too plentiful or too scanty to be of use to you. Reach out to a mentor for information that’s the right size.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re not entirely sure if the exercise you’re doing is causing you good pain or bad pain. Pain is only good if your muscles grow from it. Take a measured approach.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Things may not change immediately or even slowly, but the important thing is that they will change eventually. Never give in to cynicism. Your mind is made for beautiful thinking.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Seize every chance to extend your heart. But if you miss — if you say something you didn’t mean to or fail to hear the message inside the message — don’t worry. You’ll get another chance soon.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You won’t get that push from the world today, so you’ll have to give it to yourself. Do so in the form of an intention. Setting an intention leads to actions you wouldn’t have taken otherwise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Acts of love make the day great. Tonight brings interesting obstacles, and you will navigate like a warrior, using everything life throws you to your advantage.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll thank the roadblock, as it helps you find your own path. You’ll thank the mistakes, as they are your best teachers. You’ll thank the enemy that keeps you so strong.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
