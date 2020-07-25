Horoscopes: July 25

The peaceful Libra moon pulls across the sky from Mars in the warrior station of Aries recalling the themes of war and peace. Can one really fight for peace? And how is it “all fair in love” when the rules of war are so strict? The questions may go unanswered, but we are all better for asking them.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 25). There’s a vigor to the opening of this year. You are physically and mentally mighty. You scale the tall walls that kept you in one place and break out into beautiful new horizons. Relationships are delightful work. Your exceptional taste in people pays off with fun times, lucrative projects and meaningful exchanges. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 13, 20, 6, 40 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you worry about what you are going to say, then it will prevent you from listening to what is being said. Whatever you can do to put yourself at ease will give you an advantage.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Are you holding on to false hope? No. Hope, in and of itself, is an act of truth and light. Believe the best and hold on, white-knuckled, to that version.