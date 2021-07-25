Horoscopes: July 25

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You do not always want to be so vividly aware of what’s going on, but right now, the extra information will benefit you greatly. Command your senses to take in more and your higher mind to inform you as to what it all means.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 25). Though you will be struck by brilliance from out of the blue at least three times, you also refuse to leave yourself open to the whims and vagaries of inspiration. It is your stellar work ethic that keeps you rising to ever-greater heights. The synastry of a partnership leads to an entire team executing your exceptional agenda. Gemini and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 1 and 40.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD: With the Leo solar journey well underway, the main-character vibes are strong. Everyone finds it necessary to create the royal decree by which their kingdom will run. And while those moments in which we feel ineffably in charge are rather addicting, and it’s only natural to crave more of them, it is also wise to consider another side of that gold coin.