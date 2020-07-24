Horoscopes: July 24

As the moon moves from industrious Virgo to harmonious Libra, the focus shifts from the work that you can do alone to what you might accomplish as a team. What can you delegate? It’s not a good day to request a commitment, but favors are very well within the realm of auspicious asks.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 24). Your guesses, whims and impulses are so lucky now through mid-August. You’ve an intuition about who you need to know and you’ll confidently put yourself right in the best sorts of social situations and be impressive to the people who can most help you. The best part of the next 12 months is all the love you exchange. Scorpio and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 13, 22, 15 and 4.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The middle ground isn’t so easily found. You first have to go to two extremes to touch the outlying boundaries. Be patient with yourself. This is a process, and you’re making it up now for the first time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There’s an art to envisioning your projects. Think of outcomes that are just beyond the reasonable, so that you’re sure to keep stretching and growing.