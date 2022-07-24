 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: July 24

Holiday Mathis

The astrological relationship of Jupiter to Venus has been equated to that of a paternal figure, mentor and other, though the current tension between these two planets suggests that the most apt signifier would simply be, “it’s complicated.” Power struggles will visit our realm of love and will also influence other kinds of interests and passions.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because you’re feeling grounded and confident, everything gets simpler. You offer no explanations, excuses of apologies. Instead, you’ll stand behind your actions and act in a way you can stand behind.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ve a strong drive to make sense of contradictions and inconsistencies. In some instances, you’ll connect the seemingly unconnected. When you can’t do this, you’ll accept what is and experience peace.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Like a child building a fort with friends, you will delight in taking control of your surroundings and changing things up to create your own little world with good company. Enjoy this magical, if temporary, space.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s no time to waste complaining about any one of life’s ingredients. In coffee, chocolate, relationships and more, bitter pairs nicely with sweet. With the right balance, intense ingredients can make the recipe sing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A relationship you thought was mostly transactional in nature will surprise you with unexpected feeling and evidence that there’s more beneath the surface. You may even sense that you are mystically intertwined.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Not everything you desire would be good for you to have. Try to understand and address the core of what you want. There’s more than one thing that would satisfy your needs, so you may as well choose the healthiest route.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You know where you want to end up, but you’ll need a map to get there. Find someone who’s been there and ask for specific directions, or, better yet, ask for a guided tour.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You might be surprised how your friends and neighbors regard you. Your kindness and neighborly gestures will boomerang back to you, and you’ll feel the impact of your habits of conscientiousness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Short presentations take longer to prepare than lengthy ones. That’s why you don’t have to work out the details of a casual conversation with your friend, but a brief meeting with a VIP will require craft and practice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Doing what you said you would do may be hard. But it will only be hard the first time, and the next 10 times, and the 10 times after that. Then it ceases to be hard or be any effort at all. It just becomes who you are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Changing other people is nearly impossible, but the changes you make in yourself will inspire others and transform relationships. Eventually, you may even notice that everyone in the group has changed at least a little.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People will take you seriously, so speak carefully and decide what’s worth expressing. This may require soul searching and/or taking stock in your beliefs. You’ve outgrown a few, though your values remain unchanged.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 24). It’s not enough for you to get what you want. You prefer to obtain it with grace and high standards, which is exactly what happens this year. Social ties will bring you to new financial prospects and/or a professional breakthrough. Family makes you proud, if not a little famous. Free travel is part of the fun, too. Capricorn and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 27, 3, 38, 19 and 48.

