Horoscopes: July 23

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People don’t like to be contradicted. The bigger the ego, the more contradiction is seen as a threat. Those who prize intelligence understand how little they actually know and are willing to reduce their egos in the name of learning.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Be careful which time frames you slot your hopes and plans into. If you expect things to happen very quickly, you might be setting yourself up for frustration. Build in wide margins, and then work toward the best-case scenario.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You compromise enough. Retain the sacred autonomy of certain aspects of your life — areas that run on your terms, are nonnegotiable and can occur exactly as you wish without anyone else’s input.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Since what happens daily impacts you more than the exciting out-of-the-blue occurrences, you’ll turn your attention to creating routines that support you in the person you’d like to become.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). How you get out of a thing speaks to your character more than how you got into it. You’ll take care to leave things on a sweet note. You’re a big tipper in more ways than service transactions.