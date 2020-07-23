Horoscopes: July 23

The Virgo moon makes sure that the first full day of the Leo sun is a productive one. This is the moon of health and nurturing, of elegant details, and of vigilance. All the power and control goes to the one who takes responsibility. Various motives abound. Many say yes out of a sense of duty, an intuitive calling or simply out of courage.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 23). For your birthday, you’ll be served cosmic justice. You get more because you can handle more. New and tantalizing options open up next month. You bring the fun with you wherever you go, and you attract admirers and followers. You’ll work with a partner on an issue that matters deeply to you. Sagittarius and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 11, 13, 45 and 2.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can thank today’s smooth ride to your own clean karma. Moral questions come up this evening, but nothing that needs to be solved immediately. Think it over.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your fantasy of a relationship doesn’t quite match the reality of it, and this is causing some tension. It’s easy enough to resolve, if you’re willing to adjust your expectations.