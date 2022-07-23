 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: July 23

  • 0
Holiday Mathis

Mercury and Jupiter burning in desirous fire signs inspire a hunger that verges on greed. How do we know what we want? Most likely a feeling is stirred as we witness another person having it. The sensation might be excitement, fascination or curiosity. Jealousy and anger are even stronger indicators that this thing you’re seeing is for you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If emotion were an ocean, the words would just be boats bobbing on the surface. Feeling moves people like rhetoric and reason cannot. You have something to express that’s deeper than words can put across.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). No one would guess the amount of work you put into making a transaction go smoothly. It wouldn’t occur to you to want a reward for helping others, though you will be rewarded nonetheless with the respect of your peers.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll be the host and the center of attention. For many, this would be a lot of pressure, but you’re ready for it. You are so creative that you can take any situation and turn it into an opportunity for warmth and connection.

People are also reading…

CANCER (June 22-July 22). With your quick mind and strong intuition, you will solve problems of all kinds today. They don’t even have to be your problems for you to experience a great deal of satisfaction in the solving of them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People have said you’re psychic. Remember when you predicted the future accurately and accidentally, without even intending to make a prescient statement? You’ll do it again today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While many of your relationships bring sweetness to life, some bring a good amount of stress. You still believe that in time you will be grateful for these relationships and eventually you’ll understand their purpose in your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Opportunities are missed by those who rush to completion. Endings are very important, and they deserve time and attention. It’s not a race and there is no ribbon to break through at the end. Slow down and savor it all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll express yourself well without calculation or rehearsal. The message simply rises up and leaps out. The act of speaking up is important to your self-esteem. Whether or how things land is beside the point.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There’s much to enjoy about where you are today. The next voyage seems more glamorous than this one, but that’s only because, like all that exists in the realm of the future, it reflects the light of pure potentiality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’re sensitive to all kinds of vibrations, and when you feel tension in the air it’s so tangible to you that you’ll either be driven to find its source or determined to get as far away from it as possible. You can trust your instincts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Supercharged feelings race through your veins. You’ll make the powerful choice to use your emotions instead of letting them use you. You’ll organize, compartmentalize and act on only that which will serve your purpose.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Knowledge, topical medicine and beauty products are all things that must be fully absorbed before they will work for you. Soak in your experiences. Take full possession of the moment before you move on to the next one.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 23). You’ll meet new people and learn from those with different backgrounds. As you pursue what intrigues you, the plot takes a turn. You’ll buy, sell and invest, honing strategies that will continue to hold you in good stead for years to come. There’s a family expansion and a chance for more inclusion and love. Taurus and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 32, 28, 18 and 41.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: With the classic television sitcom “Cheers” came Woody Harrelson’s breakout role as a hilariously naive bartender who, like Harrelson, was a devoted friend to the end. Loyalty is among Leo’s top qualities, as is a sly understanding of how to be entertaining. Harrelson has several projects in the works including “The Most Dangerous Man in America” in which he will play the counterculture revolutionary, Timothy Leary.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: July 20

Horoscopes: July 20

Mercury has moved into Leo, and soon the sun will, too. The moon shifts to the sign of appetite, luxury and money. There’s a feeling of bignes…

Horoscopes: July 22

Horoscopes: July 22

Like the MGM lion’s roar that opens a new world on the silver screen, the transit of the sun into Leo starts up a new story. We will ease into…

Horoscopes: July 21

Horoscopes: July 21

The moon and Mars align in Taurus for the send-off of the Cancer sun signifying financial exchanges like those that might occur between a pare…

Horoscopes: July 18

Horoscopes: July 18

As savvy marketers know, people don’t strictly buy products, rather they buy hope for a particular result and the feelings to match that outco…

Horoscopes: July 19

Horoscopes: July 19

The magical finale to the Cancer solar era has included a shimmering water-sign trine accompanied by a lunar lullaby and messages sent out in …

Horoscopes: July 17

Horoscopes: July 17

Mercury sends a message in a bottle. Neptune keeps it bobbing on the surface of the Piscean sea. The sun, in the sign of the crab, shines a li…

Horoscopes: July 16

Horoscopes: July 16

A conjunction of the sun and Mercury in Cancer aligns all things domestic, making this an ideal time to improve your living arrangement or to …

Horoscopes: July 12

Horoscopes: July 12

Every joke is at least a little true, otherwise it wouldn’t be funny. Typically, jokes tell more about the teller than the subject. “Wit is a …

Horoscopes: July 15

Horoscopes: July 15

Today’s tension recalls the contradiction of a samurai warrior. Though they spend years honing deadly skills, they are also trained not to fig…

Horoscopes: July 14

Horoscopes: July 14

Venus and Neptune square off, indicating tension between generations. Neptune, known as the higher octave of Venus, is a parental figure and a…

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 70: 3 of the worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News