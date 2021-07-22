Horoscopes: July 22

We are in for a noble show. Venus and Jupiter open a velvet curtain across the sky to herald the dramatic entrance of the Leo sun. The lion makes a regal statement without saying a word; all sense the power in her every gesture. The first moments of this solar journey will do the sacred work of every opening scene; this is the new world.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re physically strong. When you move, life moves with and because of you. A sense of connection prevails. The ground, the trees, the air — the whole universe breathes with you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Ambition is a form of optimism. It’s a quality that has its drawbacks, but there’s something innocent and playful about this latest ambition of yours, which will set an interesting chain of events in motion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Gather up inspiration. It may feel passive at first, but you need to take things in before you can expect yourself to turn out good work. What expands your dreaming power expands your doing power, too.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Eliminate the obvious distractions, activities that occupy time without feeding you in any meaningful way — the equivalent to junk food. Good things rush in to fill the void.