Horoscopes: July 22

When the sun returns to Leo, it is going back where it belongs, to the realm it rules. The weeks to come will have the laid-back feel of being in a familiar place where kith and kin are never far and everything needed is within reach. This is also the realm of entertainment, and, suddenly, we’ll be thinking about how to make things more interesting.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 22). Confidence radiates from you because you trust yourself. You know how to be happy, and you will always be able to find a way to your joy this year. You’ll work things out with an old friend or business partner in a venture that pays everyone well. At the start of 2021, destiny throws you a curve and you’ll turn it into money. Libra and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 13, 33, 26 and 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is not necessary to fight the old guard. Nor is it your responsibility to overturn the powers that be. For now, it is enough to observe and note where change needs to happen.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your habits are perfectly positioned to match up with certain goals and with how you see yourself and who you want to be in this lifetime. This is a magic alignment.