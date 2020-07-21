Horoscopes: July 21

Tell yourself what you want and it may or may not be true. Humans are, after all, notoriously bad at predicting their own happiness. How do you know if you really want a thing? You don’t have to convince yourself. You’re already in action before you know what the thought process is. The lessons of this fiery moon moment: Actions don’t lie.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 21). There’s nothing you (SET ITAL) have (END ITAL) to do this year. It’s all on your plate because you want to taste it. Your power is on the rise through the next three months, and you’ll use it very well. The commitments you make will cement your place in an organization, and you’ll be very important to your group. Virgo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 14 and 28.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Since a person is only as beautiful as the mind he or she inhabits, education is the best beauty investment anyone could make. Tonight, you’ll add specialness to the lives of others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s your week to get straight in your own mind what value you bring. Once you do this, it’s not long before the rest of the world pays you accordingly. First, the payment comes in energy. Then, it comes in dollars.