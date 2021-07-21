Horoscopes: July 21

Venus cools off in Virgo just as the sun is headed into fiery Leo, begging the question, “What does it take to keep passion alive?” Your joie de vivre is teased out by mysteries or ignited by a desire for exploration and conquest — the hope of something new and different or, better yet, the actuality of a fresh and unusual challenge.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s like you’re playing an intensely psychological game of poker. What makes the game so interesting is opponents who are a worthy match. Your sense of truth will be put to the test.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are realities to be accepted and realities to be challenged. There is no way to know the difference except to take them on and let your will, mind and imagination determine which goes into what category.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Priorities shift to accommodate new influences and interests. Growth like this is exhilarating and, at times, exhausting, so get the extra rest and support you need.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re an expert at making people feel valued. The technique is simple: You actually do value people, and your care contributes to the positive environment many enjoy today.