Horoscopes: July 20

It’s rare to have two new moons in the same sign, though the sun was in the early stages of Cancer with the first new moon, and this moon disappears with the late-stage Cancer sun. Like the famous ‘80s song “New Moon on Monday” by Duran Duran, today’s new moon will come complete with a fire dance as things quickly shift into the Leo direction.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 20). Your body becomes stronger, and your emotional body follows suit. There will be a sense that a pressure is off of you for now and you’re able to do what makes you feel most complete. It was a luxury before, and now it’s just part of your life. A power shift will be most favorable for you. Give it a little time to settle in. Virgo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 30, 22, 1 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Don’t know where to start? The best place is here and now. The trouble with here and now is, sometimes, it can be hard to accept. Then again, it’s really the best and only thing worth accepting.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You could save someone from making a mistake, but if they really want to, they’ll make it anyway. You feel a strong sense of responsibility for others, and the world is better for it.