Horoscopes: July 20

It’s rare to have two new moons in the same sign, though the sun was in the early stages of Cancer with the first new moon, and this moon disappears with the late-stage Cancer sun. Like the famous ‘80s song “New Moon on Monday” by Duran Duran, today’s new moon will come complete with a fire dance as things quickly shift into the Leo direction.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 20). Your body becomes stronger, and your emotional body follows suit. There will be a sense that a pressure is off of you for now and you’re able to do what makes you feel most complete. It was a luxury before, and now it’s just part of your life. A power shift will be most favorable for you. Give it a little time to settle in. Virgo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 30, 22, 1 and 17.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Don’t know where to start? The best place is here and now. The trouble with here and now is, sometimes, it can be hard to accept. Then again, it’s really the best and only thing worth accepting.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You could save someone from making a mistake, but if they really want to, they’ll make it anyway. You feel a strong sense of responsibility for others, and the world is better for it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As you respond predictably, you’ll earn someone’s trust. This is good. You want the person to be comfortable but should not let him or her get too comfortable. An impulsive twist will come to mind.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Seek the best in all things but especially in people. No matter who you deal with this week, you’ll resonate with their better angels. There will be a teacher for whatever you want to learn. To get help, all you have to do is ask.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don’t need courage to do brave things. Act as if you are that fearless warrior. Make a habit of it. Follow through time and again. Boom! You’re brave.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Belonging isn’t about fitting together perfectly; rather, it’s about accepting one another and being willing to rub against those rough parts that don’t quite fit.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You like those who, like you, lack pretension, are adverse to striving and are too chill for social climbing. Your values are right in line with all that it takes to create meaningful, lasting friendships.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Psychologically, you are large and in charge today, while other systems may be trying to catch up with that vibe. Your mind is powerful and will lead all.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Be proud of the little steps; they’ll add up. Small improvements make a big difference. The person who makes slow progress makes progress indeed.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You give all the stuff they need. You tend to the matters that matter to them. You need a return on this investment. It’s not a shallow thing to expect.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Pressing emotional needs crop up. It’s vital that your presence be not only known but also understood. Stick close to nurturing types. You require tenderness.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your ability to take care of yourself is usually a given, but when things get very busy, everything changes. The parts that you sometimes take for granted need attention.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
