Horoscopes: July 20

Holiday Mathis

Mercury has moved into Leo, and soon the sun will, too. The moon shifts to the sign of appetite, luxury and money. There’s a feeling of bigness, of sleek posturing to claim territory as with a lion’s strut, showing off whether or not you need to. Perhaps true confidence can’t be bought, though certain purchases do seem to make a difference.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll sort useful pursuits from those that are out of your control and therefore pointless to involve yourself with. If you can’t possibly solve it, then it’s not your problem. Your terrifically productive day depends on focusing well.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). While business can feel good, the stress from being overwhelmed is something else entirely. It can be alleviated by negotiating the deadline, halving the list and/or delegating. Self-compassion is key.

People are also reading…

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Whether you’re praising or being praised, the act of acknowledgement can feel like an exhausting and tricky test of social grace. Step back, shake it off, lighten up and move on to topics less attached to ego gratification.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s no such thing as “off the record” with smartphones on the ready today. Hopefully, people will behave better knowing they might be recorded at any moment. Matters of publicity and privacy impact the action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your humor is so alluring to those who share a similar sense, though you’ll also be struck by how rare such a thing is. You’ll be drawn to those who get how funny you are, and life is just better when you’re together.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Newborn ideas aren’t usually crystal clear. Typically, clarity comes after you’ve shared some half-baked version of the idea and then talked it through or worked it out on paper. Shamelessly communicate your baby thoughts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People think that having specific preferences makes them special. Perhaps, but it also narrows their choices. Today you’ll choose between imposing more requirements and qualifications on a thing or broadening your options.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). How do you help a loved one celebrate good times or weather hard times? What’s your approach to a loved one being a bit needy? Apply these answers to your relationship with yourself. It’s the care you deserve.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The outside world smiles when you smile, and yet sometimes, those on the inside are impervious to your cheer. Keep your rule over your own internal weather. Let no one affect your excellent mood.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll give your best to the thing that feels right to you, even if you can’t put your finger on why you’re doing it. Your enthusiasm is the quality that gets you hired, promoted, befriended and more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your general rule for yourself is simple: listen more than you speak. Because you follow this, socializing will bring you a gift. You’ll have the advantage that comes from learning what others don’t know.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Many times, it is not until you are in the middle of a task that you realize it is not worth your time or attention. In that case, fulfill your obligation and then plan how to avoid the same sort of situation in the future.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 20). It’s as though the sun shines on you with new light. As you pursue your fascinations, they develop you in unexpected ways. You’ll be a leader, then a follower, both roles equally life-enhancing. Creative urges drive you to do work so unique, you’ll attract students of your style. A purchase will stay in your family for years to come. Libra and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 28, 14 and 6.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Cancer supermodel, activist and businesswoman Gisele Bundchen has been accused by economists of having the Midas touch. With her Venus — beauty — connected to Neptune, planet of glamour, the golden sheen reaches beyond the products she represents and into her dreams for the future of humanity. All the proceeds from her bestselling book “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life” go to furthering social and environmental causes.

