Horoscopes: July 20

When people pay attention, pay money, pay respect, it’s usually one of two things — the very rare instance of birthright, the ultimate luck. Or... the result of giving for years and years and getting very little in return. One day, the scales tip, and then it all pours your way. Cultivate the latter. This message is from the moon in fortunate Sagittarius.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Another mark on the calendar. You’re doing your thing every single day and not expecting anything of it except that you continue to do it to the very best of your ability. This is the path of greatness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you know you’re going to go the distance for someone, wear good shoes. In other words, the relationship has to be comfortable. One way to make things more comfortable is to tell the truth early on.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don’t create an appetite by feeding people. Hunger is the driver. If you want someone to be driven to your project or solution, you need to create distance to the prize.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can take the reins and steer a relationship pretty much anywhere you want to go. This is true power, accompanied by its constant companion, great responsibility.