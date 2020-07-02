Horoscopes: July 2

In a relationship based on unconditional love, it never matters who is at fault. Fixing things together is the whole point. Saturn is now in Capricorn and would like to chime in with the idea that most adult relationships are conditional. When things go wrong, those conditions get tested, and the nature of the relationship becomes rather obvious.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 2). This solar journey sees you develop an easygoing style that only adds to your power. You project an aura of having things under control, and people are drawn to the casual grace of your leadership. You’ll give deep thought into the subjects you care about and come up with plans and fixes that comfort and inspire. Scorpio and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 33, 1, 38, 9 and 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Many daily decisions seem rather insignificant. But for those few shining choices you make that seem to practically define you as a person, you’re not willing to compromise right now, and for good reason.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). No one knows exactly where the state line is until they look at a sign or a map. Boundaries are theories until someone puts up a sign or a gate or a wall. A boundary isn’t really a boundary unless enforced.