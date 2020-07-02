Horoscopes: July 2
0 comments

Horoscopes: July 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

In a relationship based on unconditional love, it never matters who is at fault. Fixing things together is the whole point. Saturn is now in Capricorn and would like to chime in with the idea that most adult relationships are conditional. When things go wrong, those conditions get tested, and the nature of the relationship becomes rather obvious.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 2). This solar journey sees you develop an easygoing style that only adds to your power. You project an aura of having things under control, and people are drawn to the casual grace of your leadership. You’ll give deep thought into the subjects you care about and come up with plans and fixes that comfort and inspire. Scorpio and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 33, 1, 38, 9 and 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Many daily decisions seem rather insignificant. But for those few shining choices you make that seem to practically define you as a person, you’re not willing to compromise right now, and for good reason.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). No one knows exactly where the state line is until they look at a sign or a map. Boundaries are theories until someone puts up a sign or a gate or a wall. A boundary isn’t really a boundary unless enforced.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As it goes with poetry and other expressions, you don’t have to know what a thing means to be moved by it, or healed by it, even. You’re open to mysterious creative forces in whatever form they come to you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). With your attention pulled by recent developments, it may be hard for you to concentrate on work. Devote yourself to the repetitive, tedious and necessary parts. You’ll be most productive while mentally processing life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). For most people you know, the term “friendly competition” is a descriptor, not an oxymoron. But there are those who cannot be sporting. It’s against their nature — every game is war. Recognize and avoid them today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don’t worry about starting things off on the right foot. Just lean forward and see which foot sticks out to prevent your fall. That’s what progress is — a precarious tilt; catch yourself; right yourself; repeat.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Why do you like the hard challenges? They practically demand you grow stronger. You want to be a force of nature, not a victim, acted upon by other forces of nature.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Picking the right theme for conversation is not just a key to successful visits or dates; it’s a signal of health and well-being. It is easier to thrive when you are focused on subjects that are uplifting and energizing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have your choice of routes today. As a rule, the bendy roads are more exciting and more dangerous. It’s all about sightlines. None can see around the curve. How comfortable are you with uncertainty?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ve a certain mark to hit. Align short-term and long-term goals. As always, it’s better to do it right the first time, even if it takes a little longer, than to have to do it over later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s someone who gives you undivided attention and places the focus exactly where it matters most to you. A solid case could be made for the premise that this is the very definition of love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The day is marked by a resilient spirit of independence that has you preferring your own company, keeping your own council, deciding for yourself without worry or need of any outside reassurance.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: June 27
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 27

In astrology, triangles signal good fortune and opportunity. Today offers four of them, courtesy of a lunar influence shifting from Virgo to L…

Horoscopes: June 29
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 29

The only entities on earth that behave strictly by rules of logic are inventions like calculators and computers, created with the frontal lobe…

Horoscopes: June 26
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 26

The lunar opposition to dreamy Neptune, newly retrograde, is likely to treat our dreams like boardwalk saltwater taffy. Can you envision somet…

Horoscopes: June 30
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 30

Are healthy relationships the result of healthy people having a relationship? It’s a strong maybe. The chemistry of people is unpredictable. T…

Horoscopes: July 1
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 1

The lightning strike is an awesome event to witness — the culmination of great invisible potentials. Where does the electricity live before it…

Horoscopes: June 25
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 25

When love changes her tune, it sometimes takes a minute for dancers on the floor to figure out what to do with the new rhythm. The Venus chang…

Horoscopes: June 21
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 21

A French proverb suggests that a father is a banker provided by nature. The title of a 1940s American television show inferred that he knows b…

Horoscopes: June 23
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 23

When you were a child imagining your adult life, what did you think you would be? Neptune retrogrades to remind us of the dreams of our distan…

Horoscopes: June 29
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 29

The only entities on earth that behave strictly by rules of logic are inventions like calculators and computers, created with the frontal lobe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News