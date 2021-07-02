 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: July 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 2

Holiday Mathis

Words are symbols of things, not the things themselves. Before a thing is named, an understanding of it may be vast yet incommunicable. As a word comes to the aid of communication, the width and breadth of understanding is squashed into a word-shaped box. The lunar square to Pluto points out: Definitions are limits, but necessary ones.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can’t always get away when you want to. Anyone can accept a pleasant moment they wanted, planned and expected. It’s how people behave in the unexpected moments that really tells a fuller story.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If only you had unlimited time and attention. Alas, you’ll give all you have, and it will be more than enough. Your first priority is to invest in the ones who need it most. Then give to the replenishers who give back.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The lines that delineate responsibility are like map boundaries. While many can agree where they are in theory, it’s different on the ground, and much depends on whom you ask. Good communication saves the day.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The day presents you with a fascinating balance of opposites and, being a sensitive and astute observer of life, you’ll thrill to the “accidental” grace of happenstance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Between the archives of past capers and the plans and models for future endeavors is a tense line of thought, vibrating like a violin string as the bow of your imagination pulls across the possibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Though you think planning is often half the fun of doing a thing, some of your favorite plans are loose — more like a list of options. You’ll investigate new ones now. This list is becoming a work of art!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve noticed a particular pattern of yours — not exactly a bad habit, but it’s not doing you any good either! And now you’ll find a juicy reason to knock it off — quick and painless — because the rewards of doing so are rich.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The subject might be narrow, but the way you think about it is broad indeed. Lately, you may even feel that you’re so focused on a subject that it dominates your thoughts, but don’t worry; a breakthrough is coming.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s common in the animal world, but when a human baby walks before crawling, it’s a developmental rarity. You’ll soon echo the metaphor with an extraordinary move.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Like children at a party who go wild when the parents leave the room, your thoughts have all kinds of feral fun once the uptight prefrontal cortex gets out of the way. Today brings vivid fantasies and dreams.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It doesn’t matter how old you are in body. In your head, you are young, resilient, creative and filled with wonder. From this fresh place, you will solve a very adult problem.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Unprepared? Great. Clueless? That’s even better. After all, knowing a lot about what you’re about to embark on could hinder your progress. The best state for learning will be one of hopeful naivete.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 2). The attitude you cultivate contributes to hundreds of thrilling wins. You play your advantages and, in doing so, minimize your disadvantages. Because you’re so adept at making the most of things, life gives you the premium version just to see what heights you can soar to. You’ll enjoy special sharing with like-minds and hearts. Scorpio and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 10, 4, 44 and 16.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

