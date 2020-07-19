Horoscopes: July 19

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It feels like there is a continual war of opposites going on today. If anyone can bring this together into a cohesive, functioning whole, you are just the agent of unity to do it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your primary intention is to help others. Because of this, everything else will make space for you. You make the scene tolerable for you, and everyone else benefits.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Greatness doesn’t happen overnight. Be content with minor gains; they are the ones that will matter in the end. Major gains are nothing but a collection of minor gains.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You prefer everything to be peaceful, and you have very little tolerance for drama. High-intensity emotions seem like an indulgence. Even so, you’ll find yourself fascinated by the strong feelings of the day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you add kindness, you don’t know what’s going to happen next, but you do know that you won’t regret it. Your compassionate energy radiates, and it’s just what is needed in the situation and the world.