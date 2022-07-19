 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: July 19

Holiday Mathis

The magical finale to the Cancer solar era has included a shimmering water-sign trine accompanied by a lunar lullaby and messages sent out in a surge of genuine feeling. Communication has had multilevel reception: overt, subconscious, telepathic. ... And now Mercury seals that envelope with a cat tongue. Here comes something new.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Two essential ingredients to making an event special: a sense of anticipation leading up to the event and an offering to be made there. It doesn’t have to be wrapped. Showing up in a fabulous mood is as an offering, too.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Being slightly uncomfortable with all the effort that goes into today is an excellent omen for you. Total ease brings zero satisfaction. In the end, you’ll be proud of your hard work, and you’ll apply what you learned elsewhere.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People let you know what they like about what you’re doing, helping you identify the overlap between what you want to do and what people want from you. That’s the zone where the money gets made.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Love is an obstacle course. You’ll tunnel under the walls and scale over the barriers to emotional intimacy. Because you make the effort, so will they. You’ll learn to trust one another, and everyone wins in the end.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll cleverly get to know someone by posing broad, lighthearted topics for conversational fodder. What you learn will be more revealing than information one may get by asking a direct question.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What you did in the past may not have felt great to you even back then, but it was the best you could think to. The mixed feelings haven’t gone away. Now it’s time to look forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Organized and practical, you’ll prevent problems by thinking ahead and preparing for all kinds of possible scenarios. Knowing you’ve done all you can to ensure things go smoothly makes you feel adventurous.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People forget the details of an experience but remember the emotion of it. You’ll keep this in mind as you strive to make interactions smooth with special attention to how everyone seems to feel in the process.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re creatively vibrant, though you appear to be standing in a disaster zone. Tearing it down comes first. Improvement comes with a willingness to deconstruct and reconstruct, shake things up and turn them around.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Asking too many questions is not advised, nor is pushing anyone beyond their comfort zone. Emotions will be expressed when they are ready. In the meantime, you’ll read the signals quite accurately.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). This project you’ve put so much time and thought into is becoming something that only you can finish. Since it wouldn’t make sense to compromise your vision at this late date, collaboration is ill-advised.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Maybe you can’t avoid heartache altogether, but you’ve learned to look out for certain signs, and you’ll heed them now. The red flags of emotional pain flap, obviously giving you time to steer in a different direction.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 19). Your personal power will surge this solar return. Your facility for taking charge of your life and relationships will grow, sometimes through hard challenges, other times through the pursuit of delights or dreams. Also featured: the return of a historic relationship, a venture into nature and a lucrative change in your financial tactics. Taurus and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 33, 38 and 16.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Lead guitarist for Queen, Brian May, composed “We Will Rock You,” and rock us he did. Then this Cancer became an astrophysicist and published his doctoral thesis on zodiacal light. May was born when the sun, Mercury and Venus were soulful Cancer. His moon, Saturn and Pluto are in entertaining Leo, and natal Mars is in intellectual Gemini.

