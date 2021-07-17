Horoscopes: July 18

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Keep going until you make something you're 100% satisfied with. Hold onto all the preliminary versions, as this proof of your journey will be helpful to yourself and others in the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22).

Instead of waiting for useful ideas to dawn on you, you'll actively search for them. It all starts with questions like, "How can I make the endeavor more fun/less expensive/easier on myself?"

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23).

To regard yourself with compassion is the very least you can do. Admiration would be more appropriate. Look at how far you've come and what you've been able to maintain for so long. Wouldn't you say it's worth a pat on the back?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll be challenged to come up with a product the others will find not only satisfactory but also worthy of coveting. They will enjoy it with the feeling they've achieved an aspirational status.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The pressure you're under is exhilarating — just the sort of stress to trigger the opening of deeper resources. Here comes more energy, creativity, optimism and talent.