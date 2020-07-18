Horoscopes: July 18

In all ways, your home should be a place of comfort, safety, productivity and rest. What adjustment can help you get there? The moon traveling toward a solar alignment is doing a disappearing act. With the Cancer new moon just around the corner, this is the best weekend for fixing the less-than-optimal things about your domestic flow.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 18). You’ll pick up hard and soft skills this year and be well-paid in more ways than one. A new style of communication will improve your relationships across the board, including your relationship with yourself. You’ll be the star of someone’s life and revel in the role. Your talent for creating memorable experiences will be oft employed. Libra and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 48, 2, 24, 17 and 12.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Willpower is a muscle that, like the other muscles you have, if worked too hard will become vulnerable to fatigue. Avoid using it until you really have to. Work on systems that will make the desired action a no-brainer.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Providence will speak to you through seemingly arbitrary events, and you’re an excellent interpreter. Your first optimistic sense about what this means is likely correct.