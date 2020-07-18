Horoscopes: July 18
Horoscopes: July 18

Holiday Mathis

In all ways, your home should be a place of comfort, safety, productivity and rest. What adjustment can help you get there? The moon traveling toward a solar alignment is doing a disappearing act. With the Cancer new moon just around the corner, this is the best weekend for fixing the less-than-optimal things about your domestic flow.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 18). You’ll pick up hard and soft skills this year and be well-paid in more ways than one. A new style of communication will improve your relationships across the board, including your relationship with yourself. You’ll be the star of someone’s life and revel in the role. Your talent for creating memorable experiences will be oft employed. Libra and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 48, 2, 24, 17 and 12.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Willpower is a muscle that, like the other muscles you have, if worked too hard will become vulnerable to fatigue. Avoid using it until you really have to. Work on systems that will make the desired action a no-brainer.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Providence will speak to you through seemingly arbitrary events, and you’re an excellent interpreter. Your first optimistic sense about what this means is likely correct.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There’s a fine line between extraordinary self-care and vanity, but if you don’t judge yourself, what does it matter? Indulge in the extras because when you look good, you feel good and vice versa.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll do purposeful work, unrelated to the job you do for money. You are creative and have a fresh take on this, unbound by rules you don’t know.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While you may never know what’s going on in another person’s mind, you’re pretty excellent at guessing today, and the action you take from prediction will be dead-on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re so stellar at accommodating the needs of those around you that you’ll find yourself on a treadmill of service. It’s a fine place to be, as long as you also take time for yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have an artistic eye and you care how things look, feel, how they are lit and the message they send. You care how things fill the senses and the emotion that is released as that happens.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). As a rule, you like to think about things before you act. So it will be interesting for you to witness the brilliance that comes from acting naturally, subconsciously and/or automatically today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Since you really don’t know what’s possible, it would be foolish to limit yourself your own ideas about that. What’s impossible? Maybe you should start there and work your way back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The better days that are coming will not come because you hope they will. They’ll come as a direct result of the actions you take today. You’re creating better days right now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What’s relaxing for one person is stressful for someone else. Be sure to do what works for you to create a neutral state of being from which you can recharge and thrive.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your role as a witness will matter. In fact, it might affect destiny. Stay wide-awake so you can promote and encourage the better angels in people when you see them.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

