 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: July 18

  • 0
Holiday Mathis

As savvy marketers know, people don’t strictly buy products, rather they buy hope for a particular result and the feelings to match that outcome. A planetary opposition warns against using external diversions to fix internal tension. Distractions can be expensive and may not do the job. Face inward and manage what’s happening there.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The conventional wisdom says to state what you want because people are not mind readers. Today you’ll experience the opposite phenomenon — one person having a fuller sense of the mind of the other than words could convey.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It is the messiness of life that makes it fascinating. You won’t get that version on social media. Intimacy occurs up close and in real time, which is what you get today. Nothing beats the insider’s perspective.

People are also reading…

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You shouldn’t have to impress anyone with a grand gesture. If you feel you must, there’s an imbalance at play in the relationship. The small moments of shared understanding or tenderness will make the impression.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Using your talent will be not only satisfying but a reminder of how good life can be when you are doing what you love. A bit of appreciation from others is a cherry on the sundae.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Rarity makes a thing special. What’s always available will not be valued, no matter how intrinsically valuable it is. Uncertainty and infrequency are part of the equation. If you have a thing every time you want it, it’s not a treat; it’s a habit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A new scene awaits. There’s no way to prepare for it; you just have to go and find out what it’s like. Experience is the only teacher around today, and you’re a quick study. You’ll start feeling comfortable right away.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don’t try to provide all the answers or do too much of the work yourself. Make it easy and necessary for everyone to help. In the process, they will become a team, and you’ll all be more productive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll learn faster when you stop caring what others think. Maybe no one will notice a mistake, or if they do it won’t matter much. Confidence isn’t self-conscious because it’s too busy playing the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You seek a certain type of relationship. Another type of relationship seeks you, and it’s a tiring roundabout chase. Then there are those relationships that just fall together beautifully, as though by fate. Lucky you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The discussion that seemed so promising may ultimately meander and devolve. It’s all part of the process of figuring out what really interests you, sharpening your skills and honing your criteria for worthy pursuits.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There is a temptation to “give away the farm” since, let’s face it, even metaphoric farms can be a lot of hard work. Prize what you’ve built so others will, too, and then be sure to keep a controlling interest.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your encouragement is needed more than you know. And though you may feel ill-equipped as a cheerleader, you’re actually well-suited to the job. What you say will make a difference in the morale.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 18). You will live as the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche did — by the concept of amor fati, “a love of one’s fate.” Whatever destiny hands over, you’ll polish it until it gleams. Your solar return raises the stakes. You’ll be trusted with treasures of finance and heart. The prize for doing well will be life-changing. Capricorn and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 38 and 45.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: July 14

Horoscopes: July 14

Venus and Neptune square off, indicating tension between generations. Neptune, known as the higher octave of Venus, is a parental figure and a…

Horoscopes: July 13

Horoscopes: July 13

The full moon in July is called the Buck Moon because, this time of year, the stag’s antlers, which are shed and regrown more impressively eac…

Horoscopes: July 12

Horoscopes: July 12

Every joke is at least a little true, otherwise it wouldn’t be funny. Typically, jokes tell more about the teller than the subject. “Wit is a …

Horoscopes: July 16

Horoscopes: July 16

A conjunction of the sun and Mercury in Cancer aligns all things domestic, making this an ideal time to improve your living arrangement or to …

Horoscopes: July 15

Horoscopes: July 15

Today’s tension recalls the contradiction of a samurai warrior. Though they spend years honing deadly skills, they are also trained not to fig…

Horoscopes: July 17

Horoscopes: July 17

Mercury sends a message in a bottle. Neptune keeps it bobbing on the surface of the Piscean sea. The sun, in the sign of the crab, shines a li…

Horoscopes: July 10

Horoscopes: July 10

The moon moves to the adventurous realm of Sagittarius, aligning with the spirit of abundance, adventure and courage. Sagittarian lunar vibes …

Horoscopes: July 11

Horoscopes: July 11

There’s a nervy energy in the moments leading up to the Buck Moon. There are interesting questions that arise, including, “What are you willin…

Horoscopes: June 22

Horoscopes: June 22

Venus in Gemini is a lucky aspect at the intersection of relationships and technology, though the digital realm can only take love to a certai…

Horoscopes: July 9

Horoscopes: July 9

If you’re on-trend, you swim with the tide. It’s an easygoing vibe compared to the responsibility of trendsetting, which is swimming faster th…

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News