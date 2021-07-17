Horoscopes: July 17

The sun and Pluto opposition is nothing to get in the middle of, as they pull apart energy like taffy, reducing it to sticky wisps. So don’t reveal or give too much now. Remain your own secret. The good news is that it only takes one word to successfully avoid spreading yourself too thin, and that word is “no.”

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You cultivate that which you need, and yet you still feel you never have enough of it. Since this feeling (not exactly one of lack, but of an ever-present, low-grade hunger) keeps your world spinning, you may as well embrace it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What you aim for in love is a simple feeling, but it comes from an extremely sophisticated set of rules and decisions, covering many measures, involving a great number of details. Go easy! Give yourself a break!

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A new order is settling in. You don’t have total control over this development, but you still have enough influence to alter destiny. Question of the night: Who do you need on your team?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The sommelier calls the wine’s color the “robe.” And if you were a wine, your robe would be experienced as lighter and rosier than expected, breathing and grateful to be released from a bottled-up state.