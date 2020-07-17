Horoscopes: July 17
Holiday Mathis

Faults and gifts are two inseparable sides to the same coin. When people hide their faults, they are also hiding their gifts. When they highlight their gifts, they are also highlighting their faults. The duality of the Gemini moon recalls the power in acceptance. The more you can accept about yourself and others, the more powerful you’ll be.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 17). You’re a light in the world, and you bring a lot of creativity to the role. You’ll keep people on their toes with your humor and the delight of your attention. You’ll make a financial move and be a leader. Don’t let up on improvements just because things get easy. There are six wins that will get you named your team’s most valuable player. Aries and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 24, 17 and 3.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It seems that basic human rights should be a birthright, and yet it has not been the case for everyone at any point in human history. You’ll help those who do not sure your same rights and privileges.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone is quirky in some way, though not always obviously. As you accept how each person has a unique way of relating to the world, you’ll help the people around you understand one another.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re friends with many people who share your interests, have commonalities of background and experiences similar to yours. This is why it’s imperative that you reach out to different people. Your creativity depends on it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Books have the power to change people, but only people who read them. You’ll love the way information is presented to you today, and the more you find out, the more you want to know.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The barriers to love seem to be in the other person, but this is the same illusion for every human. The world is full of mirrors. What appears to be outside is really coming from you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Anyone can whine and complain but it takes real strength, organization and follow-through to alter the way things are done from here on out. You’ve made change happen before and you’ll do it again.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Some important things are very difficult, some are easy, and the difficulty level actually doesn’t matter much. You’ll do what it takes to get the result you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll reach the point in an endeavor in which you’ve done as much as you can do, or as much as you really need to do, and the best next move is to open your hands and let it go. Further work would be a waste.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). No one deserves better treatment than the others, and yet most people believe they do and will gladly accept any perks that come along. You will never be sorry you upheld the value of humility.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The origin of problems is a wonder, although not entirely worth spending a lot of time on. No matter where a problem came from, once you pick it up, it’s yours to love, solve, keep or give to someone else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have the opportunity to improve your condition and this you will sweep up and make the most of. Then you’ll share all you’ve gained and learned so that others can do the same.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Because you have deep wells of empathy, you sometimes feel things more than is necessary for you to be of help. You can always dial it back. That’s better than the alternative, which is being oblivious to the feelings of others.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

