Horoscopes: July 17

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Books have the power to change people, but only people who read them. You’ll love the way information is presented to you today, and the more you find out, the more you want to know.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The barriers to love seem to be in the other person, but this is the same illusion for every human. The world is full of mirrors. What appears to be outside is really coming from you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Anyone can whine and complain but it takes real strength, organization and follow-through to alter the way things are done from here on out. You’ve made change happen before and you’ll do it again.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Some important things are very difficult, some are easy, and the difficulty level actually doesn’t matter much. You’ll do what it takes to get the result you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll reach the point in an endeavor in which you’ve done as much as you can do, or as much as you really need to do, and the best next move is to open your hands and let it go. Further work would be a waste.