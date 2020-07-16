Horoscopes: July 16

William Blake said, “If the doors of perception were cleansed, everything would appear as it is — infinite.” But how does one even look at an infinite picture? The limits of perception provide the frame we need to navigate our world. Whatever your scene today, lingering oppositional energy of the sun, Jupiter and Pluto will expand the frame.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 16). You’ll learn techniques and approaches that make life run better. For instance, you’ll develop greater objectivity and your performance at work and in relationships improves. You’ll stop personalizing certain aspects of your behavior, opting instead to accept yourself wholly. You’ll achieve healing and attain goals. Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 2, 22, 16 and 10.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You think that other people are helping you, but what’s really helping is your outstanding attitude, which they find irresistible. You’re fun to give things to — money, help, attention — and so you’ll get your fill.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Inspired by the people around you, you’ll learn something new to please or entertain them. Everything beautiful in the day comes from your desire to make other people smile.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). With certain demands, it’s best just to give into them without fanfare. Letting the other person win doesn’t mean you lose. You’ll be at the service of others, and yet, it is you who will be served the most.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). New friends have the potential to powerfully affect your life. A gesture of goodwill is in order. You never quite know how you’ll be received, and that risk is what makes the exchange meaningful.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Life is not fair by human standards, but you’ll get the feeling that there’s some other standard in effect today as disparate elements come together in a beautiful balance you would not have predicted.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll come to a point in which you really don’t know what to do next. Don’t fret; any move will do. Once you’re in motion, you’ll fall into the groove that eventually leads to the next move.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Whether you have a knack for today’s task or not matters very little. Action teaches you and allows your natural talents to emerge at the same time, if you have them. And if you don’t — well, the deed will get done either way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don’t have to be involved in a grand effort or lofty project to make a difference. Simple acts of kindness and the warmth that emanates from you has impact beyond what you know.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Rituals assist and power you. Doing the same thing over and over is a kind of magic spell. There’s an aim you’d like to accomplish and it’s time to develop some repeatable daily actions to help you get there.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You (and everyone you know) are vulnerable to distraction. Each time your attention goes to something other than what you meant to be doing, it costs you. Take preventative measures to stay on track.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Lateral moves are seldom painful but the rewards they offer will be mild to say the least. More often than not, the way forward is through discomfort. Your willingness to endure it allows for your blossoming.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you want to hook into a new habit, figure out what’s in it for you and what feels good about it. Otherwise, you’ll be pushing and struggling and it will be impossible to keep up the willpower for very long.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!