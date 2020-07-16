Horoscopes: July 16

CANCER (June 22-July 22). New friends have the potential to powerfully affect your life. A gesture of goodwill is in order. You never quite know how you’ll be received, and that risk is what makes the exchange meaningful.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Life is not fair by human standards, but you’ll get the feeling that there’s some other standard in effect today as disparate elements come together in a beautiful balance you would not have predicted.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll come to a point in which you really don’t know what to do next. Don’t fret; any move will do. Once you’re in motion, you’ll fall into the groove that eventually leads to the next move.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Whether you have a knack for today’s task or not matters very little. Action teaches you and allows your natural talents to emerge at the same time, if you have them. And if you don’t — well, the deed will get done either way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don’t have to be involved in a grand effort or lofty project to make a difference. Simple acts of kindness and the warmth that emanates from you has impact beyond what you know.