Horoscopes: July 16

“Too much planning implies that you’ve got it all under control. That’s boring, unrealistic and dangerous” (Twyla Tharp). The Libra lunar influence, which is all about balancing life’s surprises, has this to add: What gives an endeavor vibrancy can never be planned because it is unpredictability itself. The unknown is the lifeblood of existence.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Even though you sometimes resist authority, you also respect anything and anyone who can teach you. You’ll drop all resistance to road signs, guides and instructions. Life is made easier by simply following the directions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your powers of observation are so dialed in that you’re verging on the telepathic. Hearing what other people are thinking is not the hard part. The hard part is verifying your correctness in the matter.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Boring the audience is a terrible sin in the world of entertainment and the norm of polite society. You’ll liven things up with charm and snappiness, and employ acting skill, too, as you tolerate the long-windedness of others.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Those who point out another person’s faults are implying that, by comparison, they have fewer faults of their own, which is hardly ever the case, and even if it were, bringing attention to it is a big red flag-sized fault.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). With multilevel awareness, you’ll pick up on minute expressions of interest and make split-second decisions about whether to continue the entertainment, holding and leveraging the attention, or to dodge, hide from or redirect it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Used to a particular rhythm of external assurances, your ego is scared to step into environments where reception will be uncertain. Superstar move: Challenge yourself to care less about them and more about your purpose.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can trust in your deeper knowing, even when it has yet to emerge to top layers of consciousness. You have goals that even you do not know about. Your being vibrates with an agenda you’ve only started to understand.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Changing yourself is challenging enough. Changing someone else is not only difficult but possibly futile. Even in the unlikely event that it works, your imposed change would be temporary and invite a backlash. Live and let live.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sleep, vitamins, sunshine, movement, the positive influence of optimistic friends and media... it’s obvious what’s good for you, and the one who inspires you to actually partake in good things is great indeed.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Creativity is at a high. Keep striving to turn your inspiration and emotion into something concrete. People will like and resonate with the products of your expression.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll set up rules, systems and rewards aimed at building mental patterns. If anyone is going to change your mind, you want it to be you and not some tricky technology employed by a corporation to seduce and control you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It is in your nature to extend whatever care is needed, and the more you notice the need, the more need there is to be noticed. Just be sure to care for yourself first and foremost.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 16). Your sense of fun is going strong, and you’ll agree to adventures you’d not have thought of if it weren’t for your growing circle of forward-thinking friends. New additions in September. You’ll be paid handsomely to take on responsibilities, but the money will be the least valuable aspect to the experience.
