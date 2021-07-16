Horoscopes: July 16

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). With multilevel awareness, you’ll pick up on minute expressions of interest and make split-second decisions about whether to continue the entertainment, holding and leveraging the attention, or to dodge, hide from or redirect it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Used to a particular rhythm of external assurances, your ego is scared to step into environments where reception will be uncertain. Superstar move: Challenge yourself to care less about them and more about your purpose.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can trust in your deeper knowing, even when it has yet to emerge to top layers of consciousness. You have goals that even you do not know about. Your being vibrates with an agenda you’ve only started to understand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Changing yourself is challenging enough. Changing someone else is not only difficult but possibly futile. Even in the unlikely event that it works, your imposed change would be temporary and invite a backlash. Live and let live.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sleep, vitamins, sunshine, movement, the positive influence of optimistic friends and media... it’s obvious what’s good for you, and the one who inspires you to actually partake in good things is great indeed.