Horoscopes: July 15

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Don’t have the answer? Don’t worry! Connecting with others because you have something to say can be off-putting. Finding something to say to help you connect with people is more loveable and social.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Trust the feeling you’re getting more than what’s in a resume or sales pitch. People will behave as you think they might, not because they are influenced by you, but because your intuition is two steps ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People often don’t want what they think they do. The one asking you to solve a problem may really just want you to be in the problem with them so they can interact with you in a way they interpret as care.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Humans do human things — arrive late or don’t show up, over-promise or spill the very information they are supposed to keep secret. Humans will disappoint like it’s their job, which is why to forgive is divine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can tell so much by looking into a person’s eyes. You are attuned to subtle energy and can easily read the glint of passion, the sparkle of affection and the glisten of humanity.