Horoscopes: July 15

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Because someone was forward enough to ask for the moon, you now get your slice of it. It’s time to join the big thinkers and rule breakers again. A better future hangs in the balance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Indecision throttles creativity. When you make up your mind to make up your mind, the result will be change in rapid succession. Life will fuse with imagination.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The theme is: enjoying the ordinary. Chores are pleasant exercise. Errands are a chance to connect with the people in your neighborhood. All is running smoothly, something to appreciate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll sense that there’s something new on the horizon and won’t wait around for others to educate you about it. You’ll read up, ask around and figure out what you need to know to get to the next place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don’t punish yourself for having strong feelings of affection. They are inconvenient, but in a sense, you depend on your affection. Feeling tenderness and want of another person makes you more alive, more human.