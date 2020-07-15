Horoscopes: July 15
Horoscopes: July 15

Holiday Mathis

With today’s sun and Pluto opposition, the domestic scene reveals much. Homes can communicate more clearly than we want them to. Uncut grass says, “I don’t care what the neighbors think today.” A row of pretty flowers indicates a love of beauty, nature and order, whereas a row of statues indicates an upheld value of art and creativity.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 15). You think you know your favorite activities, but you’ll have a whole new set of them after this year. The next 10 weeks show you adjusting to the world in a way that will bring you closer to your own heart. Your sunny outlook goes well with the environment you find yourself in charge of as the year turns. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 33, 36, 1, 27 and 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can capitalize on the special connection you have with your fellow fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius) today, especially in a social or professional sense.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The flip side becomes a real possibility today. Relationships change suits; platonic relationships could turn romantic or professional or something else entirely as a fresh need inspires different behaviors.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The famous Dr. Martin Luther King speech says, “I have a dream.” What it didn’t say is, “I have money,” nor, “I have a plan.” Focus on the vision. It’s the most important part now.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Because someone was forward enough to ask for the moon, you now get your slice of it. It’s time to join the big thinkers and rule breakers again. A better future hangs in the balance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Indecision throttles creativity. When you make up your mind to make up your mind, the result will be change in rapid succession. Life will fuse with imagination.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The theme is: enjoying the ordinary. Chores are pleasant exercise. Errands are a chance to connect with the people in your neighborhood. All is running smoothly, something to appreciate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll sense that there’s something new on the horizon and won’t wait around for others to educate you about it. You’ll read up, ask around and figure out what you need to know to get to the next place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don’t punish yourself for having strong feelings of affection. They are inconvenient, but in a sense, you depend on your affection. Feeling tenderness and want of another person makes you more alive, more human.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You doubt the judgment of others, even when their judgment is liking you very much — especially then, actually. Your doubt is ridiculous, but your modesty is better than any other alternative.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When it feels like you’re running against the wind, stop, turn around and put up a sail. It’s scary to go where life blows you, and that’s only because you can’t see the wonderful place you’re going yet. You will love it there.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are varieties of silence. Some are heavy and some float. There are silences that smile and silences that glow. You can fall in love with a certain kind of silence. Today will bring you a sample platter.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The sacred will call you near. You’ll know it by its feeling, which will be hard to miss. The poet Wendell Berry writes, “There are no unsacred places; there are only sacred places and desecrated places.”

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

