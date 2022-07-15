 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: July 15

  • 0
Holiday Mathis

Today’s tension recalls the contradiction of a samurai warrior. Though they spend years honing deadly skills, they are also trained not to fight unless they absolutely must. The question arises: Should you display your power? To flex will give an advantage to your opponent. An Aquarian lunar conjunction to Saturn favors reaching an agreement.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your social sophistication helps you find common ground with just about anyone. You’ll keep things light and stay on the surface of conversation. You’ll establish the rapport that starts relationships rolling.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Though you may have doubts as to whether you can accomplish what’s being asked of you, believe in yourself anyway. Training or instinct will kick in just when you need it the most.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People further along in the endeavor than you may have you thinking you should have embarked sooner, but the important thing is that you’re doing it now. Just maybe, your timing is perfect. Love and support are all around you.

People are also reading…

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Difficult people abound. Thank goodness for them because otherwise you wouldn’t know if you were really kind or just doing the socially acceptable thing. The truly kind don’t need to be incentivized to treat others well.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you first tried to add a skill to your arsenal, you had low hopes. You just didn’t want to be terrible at it. Now you’ve gained proficiency. Do you dare go for mastery? You’re well within the realm.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your genuine interest in a subject makes learning about it very easy. This is also true of an intriguing person. With your curiosity in the lead, you’ve a knack for taking the conversation right where you want it to go.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People are drawn to your wow factor. It’s not about what you look like or say; rather, it’s the curiosity and drive that burns in you causing you to unselfconsciously involve yourself in the fascinating world around you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It is clear that you are operating on multiple levels at once. You’ll think of someone, then cross paths, or you’ll have an idea and resources show up as though by magic to help you develop it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you feel constricted, you’ll get out of the situation before it can trap you. You know what you want. You seek relationships that will expand you: give you new perspective, different insights and a wider array of options.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You have taken on a burden of guilt over something that wasn’t your fault at all. Your understanding at the time was limited. There were factors in play that were beyond your knowledge or control. Let that all go. Be light.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A negotiation is in order. Asking for what you want may feel uncomfortable but do it anyway. It will seem easier to just give the other person what they want, but it’s better for both of you to meet somewhere in the middle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It will be better to have nothing in the space or no one in the role than to fill it with a subpar alternative. Find the real thing. It will be worth the quest. There will be no suitable substitutes for the genuine article.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 15). Family bonds will be braided beautifully this year. You’ll travel for love. You’ll make a sale that helps you move to a new stage in your career. For a long time, you have been wanting to be able to give someone a particular gift and you’ll finally have the chance. Go all out with the presentation! Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 39, 2, 21, 28 and 40.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: July 8

Horoscopes: July 8

Taller people have farther to fall, richer people have more to lose and the powerful few are always vulnerable to being conquered by their num…

Horoscopes: July 10

Horoscopes: July 10

The moon moves to the adventurous realm of Sagittarius, aligning with the spirit of abundance, adventure and courage. Sagittarian lunar vibes …

Horoscopes: July 13

Horoscopes: July 13

The full moon in July is called the Buck Moon because, this time of year, the stag’s antlers, which are shed and regrown more impressively eac…

Horoscopes: July 11

Horoscopes: July 11

There’s a nervy energy in the moments leading up to the Buck Moon. There are interesting questions that arise, including, “What are you willin…

Horoscopes: July 12

Horoscopes: July 12

Every joke is at least a little true, otherwise it wouldn’t be funny. Typically, jokes tell more about the teller than the subject. “Wit is a …

Horoscopes: July 14

Horoscopes: July 14

Venus and Neptune square off, indicating tension between generations. Neptune, known as the higher octave of Venus, is a parental figure and a…

Horoscopes: July 9

Horoscopes: July 9

If you’re on-trend, you swim with the tide. It’s an easygoing vibe compared to the responsibility of trendsetting, which is swimming faster th…

Horoscopes: July 7

Horoscopes: July 7

Our every action is motivated. The motivation may be logical or whimsical, mysterious or faulty, but one thing it always is: there. Nothing we…

Horoscopes: July 5

Horoscopes: July 5

Mars enters Taurus, joining the moon in the earth sign campaign for grounding. Mercury shifts to Cancer, offering a challenge to nurture and p…

Horoscopes: July 6

Horoscopes: July 6

We could let ourselves be consumed with the concept that certain things in life aren’t fair, though it takes a lot of energy. The world doesn’…

Watch Now: Related Video

5 vegetables that are healthier when cooked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News