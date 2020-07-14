Horoscopes: July 14

There was a time when commuting to work seemed like a demand of the modern workaday world and an inconvenience to be endured. Now there’s a charming nostalgia to the idea. Much happens in between locations during this sun and Jupiter opposition.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 14). You’ll celebrate your loved ones, and they’ll celebrate you, not because these precious moments are scarce but because they are abundant, and why not revel in the joy? There’s success in games of chance and an upgrade in professional status in 2021. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 19, 7, 20, 10 and 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Cue the orchestra. Here come the sentimental chords and a story to match. Your buy-in will depend on how much else is going on in your realm.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re not trying to be mysterious, and yet, if someone wants to reach you, that person is going to have to try a little harder now because you’re working something out in the world of your mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What baffles those around you is cake to you. You can unravel it, no problem. You’ll use what you know and attend to the issue, stopping a problem from growing worse.