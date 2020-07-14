Horoscopes: July 14
Horoscopes: July 14

Holiday Mathis

There was a time when commuting to work seemed like a demand of the modern workaday world and an inconvenience to be endured. Now there’s a charming nostalgia to the idea. Much happens in between locations during this sun and Jupiter opposition.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 14). You’ll celebrate your loved ones, and they’ll celebrate you, not because these precious moments are scarce but because they are abundant, and why not revel in the joy? There’s success in games of chance and an upgrade in professional status in 2021. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 19, 7, 20, 10 and 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Cue the orchestra. Here come the sentimental chords and a story to match. Your buy-in will depend on how much else is going on in your realm.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re not trying to be mysterious, and yet, if someone wants to reach you, that person is going to have to try a little harder now because you’re working something out in the world of your mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What baffles those around you is cake to you. You can unravel it, no problem. You’ll use what you know and attend to the issue, stopping a problem from growing worse.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are rogue elements at play. You’re not afraid of them, and you’re not enthused by them either. They are a sure indicator of an unpredictable and unforgettable time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your mind loves a habit, the comfort of a pattern. Good or bad hardly matters; it’s more about the rhythm. In this new situation that’s unfolding, the rhythm is still being established.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). How much control do you really need? This is the question. You would like more than you have, and yet, maybe you also need less than you have.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The theme today is wealth sharing, though the wealth in question isn’t money. Whatever you think the most valuable thing you could share is, you’ll be passing that around.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It is possible to catch the deluge in a cup so long as the cup is made of good material and the deluge is contained and can be controlled. Many a mountain were carved with a slow drip.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Friends and loved ones may be all around, but if their offers fall short, it’s only because you know how excellent your own company can be. Sometimes it’s about you spending time with you in a way that makes you happy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19).

A stamp of approval can count in times when you’re not so sure about the next good move. You’re worthy without the validation, but something about it still helps.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Are you feeling uncharacteristically shy? It might help to know. No one is expecting you to have answers. You’re so lovable, and just being available is enough.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Amusement is one of those human needs that would seem easy enough to meet, and yet, with every exposure to a thing, it becomes less amusing. This is the secret to your appeal. You keep changing it up.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

