Horoscopes: July 14

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People sum one another up with quick character judgments and categorize accordingly because no one has time to go into the infinite complexities of every person they meet. Knowing this, you’ll proudly project certain qualities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Though all matter is merely energy condensed to a slow vibration, the rate in which you are getting what you want seems to be particularly lethargic, and you will be forgiven, if not rewarded, for your efforts to invigorate it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Performing teaches you something about yourself, but it’s better done in real-life interactions given to people in the same room. The self-conscious trap of watching yourself in a performance will distort and ruin the lesson.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The nexus of space and time where you are now is the only actionable platform in your universe. You can seize, conquer, cuddle, snuggle, sing or strut it; just don’t give it over to the undeserving. It’s yours to use.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll challenge yourself and push the boundaries of what you think is doable, acceptable and typical of you. Being willing to do this and then courageous enough to follow through expands you as a person.