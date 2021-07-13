Horoscopes: July 13

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have an instinct for understanding the reality of group dynamics, which is completely different from the official story. For instance, the leader is often nowhere on the masthead while exerting power behind the scenes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The temptation will be to ask, "Do you know what I mean?" or play for a laugh or subtly ask for other signs of acceptance. It's when validation is no longer something you need or want that it's heaped on you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The task at hand has more layers than are immediately apparent. There are so many ways to go about it that to settle on the first one that works would be a shame. Keep experimenting and sharpening your methods.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Leaning, by definition, makes work for the thing or person being leaned upon. Strength and sturdiness are not to be taken for granted. What's bearable in the short term may not work in the long term.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Today's route won't be paved. You are the director of your own balance. Rocky paths and high beams provide the opportunity to locate and rely on your center of gravity.