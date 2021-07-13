Horoscopes: July 13

Venus and Mars in Leo represent the Shakespearian "loved and lost" conundrum. Romance hogs center stage, stealing focus from other fortifying experiences. Aren't there some journeys of the heart safely skipped, in favor of freeing energy for other worthy pursuits? In some instances, "never to have loved at all" is akin to dodging a bullet.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll be most comfortable (and productive!) with as few commitments as possible on a loose schedule. Having to be certain places at certain times will limit the natural flow of your energy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your curiosity ignites, and each clue entices you to the next, only to find, after following a dozen or so leads, this is a mystery that only seems to deepen.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Lack of appreciation is a pernicious problem, often overlooked because the erosion of bonds can happen little by little, day by day. Take preventative measures so no one feels taken for granted.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). A behavioral shift makes a problem go away. An attitude adjustment makes the trouble irrelevant. A slight posture change fixes the ailment. Amazingly, sometimes eliminating the symptom will eliminate the disease.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don't have to pay for all of your pastimes, and you certainly shouldn't need to pay another person's way in exchange for genuine interest and care. An absolutely free endeavor will be a gateway to good fortune.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have an instinct for understanding the reality of group dynamics, which is completely different from the official story. For instance, the leader is often nowhere on the masthead while exerting power behind the scenes.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The temptation will be to ask, "Do you know what I mean?" or play for a laugh or subtly ask for other signs of acceptance. It's when validation is no longer something you need or want that it's heaped on you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The task at hand has more layers than are immediately apparent. There are so many ways to go about it that to settle on the first one that works would be a shame. Keep experimenting and sharpening your methods.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Leaning, by definition, makes work for the thing or person being leaned upon. Strength and sturdiness are not to be taken for granted. What's bearable in the short term may not work in the long term.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Today's route won't be paved. You are the director of your own balance. Rocky paths and high beams provide the opportunity to locate and rely on your center of gravity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Worries about the grand scheme kick in. (SET ITAL)Do these decisions make sense? Is this so me, or am I trying to be something I'm not? Is there a unifying theme?(END ITAL) Yes. The unifying theme is you're the one living, making, doing it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're moving ahead, leading with your curiosity, trying not to make assumptions. Mold your expectations into the shape of cupped hands or, better yet, open palms.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 13). You'll allow yourself the joy of dabbling, dipping your toe into interesting social realms, snooping new skill sets, investigating what intrigues you. What are you looking for? You'll know it when you see it. Suddenly, you'll be swept into the escapade! Success is assured because you won't give up until it's entirely yours. Gemini and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 1, 11 and 27.
