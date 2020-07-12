Horoscopes: July 12

The end of the Mercury retrograde is a chance for new boundaries, which all relationships need. Boundaries are definitions. The lines may be hard or soft, implied or actualized with things like walls and gates or schedules and contracts; they may be agreed upon or battled over, but if they don’t exist, neither does the relationship.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 12). Your ideas hold within them sparks that can help humanity on the whole. The contribution you’ve wanted to make is possible. You’ll become extremely organized on what needs to be done in your community. You’ll join arms with a family cause. You’ll put your money where it matters and get paid back for your best intentions. Gemini and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 38, 6, 16 and 3.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know who you are and you tell the world today, mostly by how you move around in it, what you say and the feeling you bring to interactions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you’re trying to show someone your value, it’s a pretty good indicator that they are not picking up on it as quickly as they should be. Step back and consider the merits of this match.