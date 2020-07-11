Horoscopes: July 11

Some look back on their home of origin with warm and loving feelings. Others look back in pain. In the final hours of the Mercury retrograde in Cancer, we may blame problems on the way we were brought up, though even the worst scenarios have benefits such as nurturing a survival instinct or providing an example of what not to do.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 11). Your confidence blossoms as you experience the grace of mutual support. As you build relationships with those who show strong interest in you and what you do, you’ll find there’s no need to chase. You’ll move forward when you feel the “click” of togetherness and then love rains down on your world. Scorpio and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 2, 22, 24 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your speaking voice is a powerful tool, and you’ll use it very effectively. Your inner voice may need work though. If it’s saying less-than-helpful things to you, take it to task.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re so brilliantly inventive now that leaving things in the idea stage, or even in the discussion stage would be a crime. Follow through. Bring things into being.