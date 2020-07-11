Horoscopes: July 11
Horoscopes: July 11

Holiday Mathis

Some look back on their home of origin with warm and loving feelings. Others look back in pain. In the final hours of the Mercury retrograde in Cancer, we may blame problems on the way we were brought up, though even the worst scenarios have benefits such as nurturing a survival instinct or providing an example of what not to do.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 11). Your confidence blossoms as you experience the grace of mutual support. As you build relationships with those who show strong interest in you and what you do, you’ll find there’s no need to chase. You’ll move forward when you feel the “click” of togetherness and then love rains down on your world. Scorpio and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 2, 22, 24 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your speaking voice is a powerful tool, and you’ll use it very effectively. Your inner voice may need work though. If it’s saying less-than-helpful things to you, take it to task.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re so brilliantly inventive now that leaving things in the idea stage, or even in the discussion stage would be a crime. Follow through. Bring things into being.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You used to think that once a certain problem got solved, you would coast on easy street for a while. Alas, there will always be new obstacles, so it’s important that you make each day fun for yourself in some way.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s nothing like learning another person’s world for the first time. Your observations will make this person feel special and seen, but only if you speak up!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You will come across a spectrum of personalities. Some people love to talk about themselves; some won’t open up at all. You’ve a talent for bringing out the best in both types.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A joyful life is filled with mistakes. Focus on making interesting ones — ones that come from a genuine curiosity and rushing forward instead of from fear and running away.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Sure, you need people to survive, but not any one person in particular. You resist emotional leaning. Your desire to stand strong and independent is what makes people trust you and seek you out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). At the heart of love is acts of forgiveness. How many times should you forgive a person? How many times should you forgive yourself? If the love is unconditional, the forgiveness is endless.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Should you happen to get into an argument while Mercury is still retrograde, the quickest way to end it is to simply agree. Drop the defenses and find the ground on which you can stand together.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). As much as you enjoy being with another person, you need time to yourself to relax and be who you are naturally, with no one else around to influence or expect things of you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Just because you connect with someone better in certain seasons doesn’t mean the other seasons don’t have potential. Sometimes, you have to jiggle and prod the situation to find the “click” again.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Relationships will have their flashpoints. The tensions being expressed are almost never about the topics being discussed. Look back and dig deeper.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

