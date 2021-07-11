Horoscopes: July 11

Do you see the lines in the road as guidelines or dictates? And what of your own thoughts? Many of them masquerade as personal rules, laws of reality, holy truths, orders and mandates... while, really, they are just suggestions, some of them not very good ones at that! Being choosy with your thoughts challenges them to a higher quality.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is easier to learn something new than to unlearn something old. Focus on creating new patterns of mind and body to release unwanted ones, which will grow weak with neglect.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your attitude is coated with an outlaw sheen. You still try for the best possible outcome, even when your purposes are to disrupt. You can’t go wrong striving to rise to the potential of the situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll focus on fixing things. You’ll focus on doing what’s within your control, which is more than you think. Don’t let yourself get sucked into dwelling on the problem — too easy.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Like the master perfumer who extracts the essence of a flower field to a concentration of fragrant delight, you extract the essence of a bouquet of influences to make something wonderful and meaningful.