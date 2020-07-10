Horoscopes: July 10

The intuitive Pisces moon would like to remind us that the body has its own intelligence. Your muscles, bones and cells hold the energy of things forgotten and things you don’t know yet. The body is particularly keen on what’s happening right exactly now. Ask your tension spots and tender areas if they have any insight to impart with you.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 10). You’ll enjoy a degree of worldly success, though it’s the personal success you experience with loved ones that will mean the most to you. You’ll find yourself in an entirely different realm in September, and new faces will change your journey. The financial part gets better in October. An investment will keep paying you through 2021. Leo and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 22, 14 and 9.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because you are determined to work for hours at a thing even without a clue of where you’re going or where you’ll end up, you are bound to turn out something entirely creative today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are likely to persuade others with your example, so be careful to keep it in the realm of what, if exponentially multiplied, would benefit the world.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Avoid staying busy for the sake of looking busy. It is not lazy or idle to stop and take stock of the situation. In fact, pausing for perspective is the smartest thing you can do right now.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Don’t discount what you know. You’ll find strength in your roots. Accept and love where you came from. Cancer energy teaches that home is home for a reason; embrace it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A romantic connection ignites your creativity or a creative connection ignites your spirit of romance. Ultimately, love is a creative discourse, and the shape of a love affair is a work of art.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The right attitude makes life about living and not about judging. You’ll be sure to stock your life with enough interesting endeavors to keep you focused on your own business.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Anything you call out today, the universe will answer. Whatever your opinion may be, all you have to do is type it into a search engine to discover that there’s someone who feels the same way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Doing everything at once isn’t advised, although sometimes it can’t be helped. And the more you try to do, the more capable you become. None can control the natural force that is the flow of life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Little by little, you’re letting go of a past pain. Soon, you’ll be totally free of it. This you do somewhat consciously, though your subconscious is working overtime on the project, too.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Bravado is your birthright. Today, you’ll find yourself in a situation that requires more courage than experience. Dive in and learn as you go.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can put up a social media post and then take it down. Most times that doesn’t matter much, but it’s also true that once you hit send, it’s a matter of public record. Share advisedly.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You know how to compliment people. It’s not about what you admire, but about what they need to hear. It’s beautiful when those to factors collide into one message.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
