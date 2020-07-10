Horoscopes: July 10

The intuitive Pisces moon would like to remind us that the body has its own intelligence. Your muscles, bones and cells hold the energy of things forgotten and things you don’t know yet. The body is particularly keen on what’s happening right exactly now. Ask your tension spots and tender areas if they have any insight to impart with you.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 10). You’ll enjoy a degree of worldly success, though it’s the personal success you experience with loved ones that will mean the most to you. You’ll find yourself in an entirely different realm in September, and new faces will change your journey. The financial part gets better in October. An investment will keep paying you through 2021. Leo and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 22, 14 and 9.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because you are determined to work for hours at a thing even without a clue of where you’re going or where you’ll end up, you are bound to turn out something entirely creative today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are likely to persuade others with your example, so be careful to keep it in the realm of what, if exponentially multiplied, would benefit the world.