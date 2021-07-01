 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: July 1
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 1

{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

To know awe is to experience something beyond what we initially comprehend. As Mars and Saturn move into an opposition, we have a sense of being stretched. We feel we must expand to accommodate the understanding of something bigger, and in that expansion comes an awareness of the interconnection of life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll get so much more done because you’re doing it for the right reasons. Curiosity and wonder are motivators with seemingly endless fuel. They give and give.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your own self-interest is certainly part of what motivates you to act today, but it’s only one small consideration of the many concerns vying for your attention. You’ll carefully weigh out options to determine your next move.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A smack to the ego can be more devastating than a physical hit, and ego wounds can be as debilitating as bodily injuries. The difference is that destruction to the ego makes a person much stronger.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll say the thing you wanted to hear. You’ll give the help you wish someone would have given to you. You’ll provide the very thing you most needed. It’s good to be you. Capable!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A signal is coming from far off, barely audible, but annoying... like a drippy faucet in a downstairs bathroom. The question on repeat: “Can I? Can I? Can I?” Yes, you can. You can, and you will. Go down and shut off this doubt.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s OK not to understand everything right away. In fact, it’s better this way. The information assimilates in its own time, when it has relevance to you and when you’re ready to do something about it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t have to know what the conflict is to know that one exists. It’s not always worth getting into. One way to erase tension from your life is to use your feet to walk away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Loosen your grip on the controls and give yourself a wide berth, too, because the most interesting things are going to happen quite on their own and in the margins.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You think you’re performing well despite your mixed feeling about the venues and institutions, and the few bad habits helping you cope. Then again, maybe you owe your good performance to this mixed back of influences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everyone is the star of their own show, though with some, you wouldn’t know it. They seem to turn their story into an ensemble piece, and then take a seat in the audience to watch it play out. Not a bad tactic to try out today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Get some distance between you and the problem. When you return, the solution will follow you back. Also, “home” is not a problem, but creating a temporary distance from home will also bring a favorable outcome. It’s just time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Today’s outcome is a small bird, precariously perched, listening to the wind for answers. It could fall one way or the other. It could start building a nest where it is. It could fly to the heavens. You are the wind. Start whispering.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 1). The big change of the year will be astounding, though not sudden or dramatic; it will happen by degrees. First, you’re the car, and then you’re the driver. Before you know what you want, you do what you’re told. Then you learn of a glittering destination and a vision comes together in your mind to fuel this journey. Aquarius and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 14, 5, 30, 7 and 18.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to ask your wedding guests for money instead of gifts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: June 29
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 29

At the top of the food chain, the lion has a lifestyle of pursuit. To hunt is not an undertaking; it is a defining characteristic and a core d…

Horoscopes: June 27
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 27

The way to get good at a thing is to play around with it first. It’s why children are inclined to pretending: mock fights, sports, dress-up, e…

Horoscopes: June 30
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 30

Just being human takes a lot of work, much of it done beneath consciousness. Trust the work that the you inside the you is doing. Don’t wait u…

Horoscopes: June 25
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 25

And now Neptune, on a retrograde rampage, changes the filter on our fantasy world so the sparkles, hearts, sunsets and rainbows are readily av…

Horoscopes: June 26
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 26

Venus slips on a catsuit and walks as cats do, which is to say up on the toes in the “digitigrade posture,” which allows for quick, quiet agil…

Horoscopes: June 28
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 28

As the moon goes soft in Pisces, armor up against harsh realities. The temptation to identify as a victim will be strong, especially because w…

Horoscopes: June 24
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 24

Mild interest isn’t enough to pull a person through the ups and downs of an entire cycle of an endeavor. The full fiery Sagittarius moon insis…

Horoscopes: June 23
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 23

Aspiration is a long, steady haul, and rewards don’t start showing until you’ve laid plenty of track. This is why addiction, with its quick hi…

Horoscopes
Horoscopes

Horoscopes

The artist Philippe Petit wrote about ordering a magnificent door handle from a blacksmith and declaring upon receiving it: “Now that I have a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News