Horoscopes: July 1

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s OK not to understand everything right away. In fact, it’s better this way. The information assimilates in its own time, when it has relevance to you and when you’re ready to do something about it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t have to know what the conflict is to know that one exists. It’s not always worth getting into. One way to erase tension from your life is to use your feet to walk away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Loosen your grip on the controls and give yourself a wide berth, too, because the most interesting things are going to happen quite on their own and in the margins.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You think you’re performing well despite your mixed feeling about the venues and institutions, and the few bad habits helping you cope. Then again, maybe you owe your good performance to this mixed back of influences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everyone is the star of their own show, though with some, you wouldn’t know it. They seem to turn their story into an ensemble piece, and then take a seat in the audience to watch it play out. Not a bad tactic to try out today.