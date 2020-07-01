Horoscopes: July 1

The lightning strike is an awesome event to witness — the culmination of great invisible potentials. Where does the electricity live before it gathers into this jagged spire? Do you get the sense that there’s a sleeping force beneath you, weakly distributed over the miles? When this comes together, it will be fearsome in its power.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 1). The connection of hearts is a theme that plays in many colors in the months to come as your life fills with a variety of relationships. Education broadens your horizons and brings reward both immediate and delayed. There’s a return on investment in September and a meaningful celebration in January. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 40, 4, 38 and 20.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll spend a few hours in what is essentially training for your taste and intellect, although it feels more like simply following an interest. You’ll get to the good stuff when you go about three levels deeper than typical.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone has something to recommend these days, but the best tips aren’t handed over in advertisements. Instead of doing what people tell you to do, you follow and adopt the preferences and habits of those you admire.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The sage has abilities of which none know the extent. The guesses and doubts arouse veneration. You’ll be powerful as you exercise restraint and, like the sage, cloak yourself in mystery.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). For optimum health, you need exercise, fresh air, fine sleep and sound nutrition. And one more thing... self-expression. The voice of your soul is longing to be heard.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You keep ramping up your expectation of yourself. It’s what keeps you sharp, awake and ever improving. But when is this too much pressure? When do you get to relax? Your body, not your mind, will tell you, so listen up.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Pick an action you’d like to turn into a habit. You are at the influence of ultra-encouraging, invisible forces. It will only take half the typical amount of time to get this habit ingrained in your days.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Distinguished abilities are as rare as mediocrities are common. While it is only natural to question your gifts, you cannot afford to indulge these doubts. Someone needs your greatness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Jump into action and you will quickly be reminded of how invigorating it is to juggle many projects simultaneously, and how satisfying it is to finish them off one by one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The inspiration you need is outside of the normal places you’d look. Ask people you don’t usually talk to. Walk toward what’s new and different.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Solid communication is only possible when you know what’s really being said. You’re excellent at reading between the lines, listening between the words and getting the message inside the message.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People can be terrible at realizing their own wants and needs. But your objective eye will be dead-on today. You’ll get a sense of the quiet longings that ride under the surface, and you’ll address them to whatever degree you can.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are many who will benefit from your organized, direct and efficient manner. There will also be those who are intimidated by this unless it is served up with great warmth and gentleness.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!