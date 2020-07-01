Horoscopes: July 1

The lightning strike is an awesome event to witness — the culmination of great invisible potentials. Where does the electricity live before it gathers into this jagged spire? Do you get the sense that there’s a sleeping force beneath you, weakly distributed over the miles? When this comes together, it will be fearsome in its power.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 1). The connection of hearts is a theme that plays in many colors in the months to come as your life fills with a variety of relationships. Education broadens your horizons and brings reward both immediate and delayed. There’s a return on investment in September and a meaningful celebration in January. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 40, 4, 38 and 20.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll spend a few hours in what is essentially training for your taste and intellect, although it feels more like simply following an interest. You’ll get to the good stuff when you go about three levels deeper than typical.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone has something to recommend these days, but the best tips aren’t handed over in advertisements. Instead of doing what people tell you to do, you follow and adopt the preferences and habits of those you admire.