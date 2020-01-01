Horoscopes: Jan. 1

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Who said you have to know what you’re doing to start? Just start. You’ll learn as you go. And don’t be afraid to ask for help. People need to and love to help if they can. And if they can’t, they’ll just say no.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Resist searching. All you need is right in front of you; you only need to look at it a while. Sure enough, a natural curiosity will rise up and guide you to the answer that’s been here the whole time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your future is so appealing that you could fall in love with it. Luckily, you learned long ago not to fall in love with potential. It interferes with your ability to use it. Work, reality and loving right now — that’s what makes things happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s an answer, several in fact, but you only need one. Someone knows; someone you haven’t met yet. Make it a point to get out and meet new people in the weeks to come.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It isn’t always going to be passion and excitement and newness that keep you motivated to stay on track with your goals. Sometimes it’s determination. Right now, it’s a simple willingness to do what it takes.