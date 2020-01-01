Horoscopes: Jan. 1

A soft, diffused Pisces lunar influence glows through the hazy start of 2020. Take a moment to get right internally. We must decide who we are and orient ourselves accordingly. If we’re lax, then we’ll revert to old, lazy ways. A little willfulness up front will be necessary. Later, an action-oriented Aries moon will direct our follow-through.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 1). You’ll know just what to cut out, organize and align. Much magic comes of focused work in a single direction. A sweet spirit alights on your world, offering laughter and affection. There will be cinematic-level excitement in the spring and then a spell of steadiness that allows you to save resources to invest in August. Aquarius and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 28, 45, 1 and 16.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are clever and consistent. You may stumble here and there, but you know the direction you’re going. And as long as you don’t give up, you will always find a way to get there.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Most of the tomorrows are outcomes of todays. But then there are those interesting non sequiturs, like raindrops of good fortune that fall out of perfectly blue cloudless skies. Enjoy today’s splash.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your loved ones will likely toss up resistance to your advice, directions and general comments, but you can be sure they will follow your example.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Who said you have to know what you’re doing to start? Just start. You’ll learn as you go. And don’t be afraid to ask for help. People need to and love to help if they can. And if they can’t, they’ll just say no.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Resist searching. All you need is right in front of you; you only need to look at it a while. Sure enough, a natural curiosity will rise up and guide you to the answer that’s been here the whole time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your future is so appealing that you could fall in love with it. Luckily, you learned long ago not to fall in love with potential. It interferes with your ability to use it. Work, reality and loving right now — that’s what makes things happen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s an answer, several in fact, but you only need one. Someone knows; someone you haven’t met yet. Make it a point to get out and meet new people in the weeks to come.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It isn’t always going to be passion and excitement and newness that keep you motivated to stay on track with your goals. Sometimes it’s determination. Right now, it’s a simple willingness to do what it takes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Greed, which is among the most boring human traits, indicates thoughtlessness, incuriousness and a lack of creativity. You’ll counteract its effect on the world by offering big love wherever you can.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Every love story needs a grand gesture. Consider the story between you and you. Isn’t this as worthy as any of a big show? You are the relationship that will carry you through your entire life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Just because it’s a new year doesn’t mean you’ll find a completely different you reflected in the mirror. And yet, inside this face that is your face, fresh thoughts stir. Yes, there actually is something here that wasn’t before.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re feeling impressionable and can make this work for you by placing yourself in the environments with the best influences and around the people you would most like to be like.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.