Horoscopes: Jan. 4

The gurus suggest others do not cause us pain, rather they bring up the pain that is already in us. Maybe so, but in the moment of pain, people don’t usually look too deeply into the matter. That’s why working on ourselves is so much easier when we’re not currently mired in the thick of it. For instance, now, while practical earth sign energy rules.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 4). Home will be revitalized. It’s no longer a place to store your things, but where life happens: vibrant get-togethers, the birth of exciting projects and the peace of sweet retreats. A mentor will participate in your success and a key breakthrough will be represented in both your relationship and financial sector. Cancer and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 50, 33, 27, 12 and 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Do you. What they want from you and what you want to give may not exactly match up now, but as you keep doing your thing, they’ll learn to expect and want what you most prefer to deliver.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Why did you start this endeavor in the first place? It’s interesting to note now that you are a million emotional miles from those early impulses, which had to do with impressing a certain someone...