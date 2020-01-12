Horoscopes: Jan. 12

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What feels good is often not the same as what is good. That's why, when those two categories do happen to align (as they will today), it's an event to celebrate, no matter how tiny it may be.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Find a way to love the hard things. People who do difficult things are heroes and champions. Instead of fearing difficulty, welcome the challenge of becoming heroic.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll be wise to give serious attention to the efficiency aspect of what you do today. Cut out the superfluous and add everything to what's sure to pay you back. Get lean and mean.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don't have to struggle and stress over wanting things. Even if you want them way too much, it's OK. You can embrace desire and include it as part of what you're aware of in the situation without letting it rule you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll find yourself at a loss as to how to solve the problem. Ask "why?" five times deep. (i.e.: "Why am I on edge?" Because I didn't get enough sleep. "Why didn't I get enough sleep?" Go three more in, and you'll be at the root.)